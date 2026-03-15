Who Is Mike Love? Michael Edward Love is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for his distinctive vocals and lyrical contributions to The Beach Boys. He helped define the quintessential “California sound” that captured a generation. His breakout arrived with the band’s formation in 1961, quickly placing them in the public eye with early surf-rock anthems. Love’s engaging stage presence and harmonies became instantly recognizable.

Full Name Michael Edward Love Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 Million Nationality American Ethnicity Swedish, English, Scots-Irish, Scottish, German, Welsh, French Education Dorsey High School Father Edward Milton Love Mother Emily “Glee” Wilson Siblings Stan Love, Maureen Love Kids Melinda Love, Teresa Love, Hayleigh Love, Christian Love, Michael Edward Love II, Ambha Leila Lakshmi Love, Brian Edward Alan Love, Summer Love

Early Life and Education Michael Edward Love was born on March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, the eldest of six children to Emily “Glee” Wilson and Edward Milton Love. Family gatherings at the Wilson home were filled with music, where he often sang harmonies with his cousins. He attended Dorsey High School, graduating in 1959, and briefly worked for his father’s company before pursuing music. Love’s early fascination with poetry and literature foreshadowed his future as a lyricist.

Notable Relationships Mike Love has been married to Jacquelyne Piesen since 1994, marking his fifth marriage. Earlier relationships include Francie St. Martin, Suzanne Belcher, Tamara Fitch, and Catherine Linda Martinez. He is the father of eight children: Melinda, Teresa, Hayleigh, Christian, Michael Edward II, Ambha Leila Lakshmi, Brian Edward Alan, and Summer. Love maintains a family-centric life, often residing near Lake Tahoe.

Career Highlights Mike Love co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961, shaping their iconic sound with his lead vocals and lyrical flair. He co-authored numerous chart-topping singles like “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” and the groundbreaking “Good Vibrations.” Beyond songwriting, Love was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of The Beach Boys. He later secured exclusive touring rights for the band name, maintaining their live legacy for decades. Love also co-wrote the 1988 number one hit “Kokomo,” which earned a Grammy Award nomination. The Beach Boys collectively received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, cementing their enduring cultural impact.