Who Is will.i.am? will.i.am is an American rapper and producer known for his innovative sound and philanthropic spirit. He blends hip-hop, pop, and electronic music seamlessly. His breakout arrived with The Black Eyed Peas, transforming them into a global sensation with chart-topping hits. The group’s vibrant energy defined an era of pop-rap.

Full Name will.i.am Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Harvard Business School Father William James Adams Sr. Mother Debra Cain

Early Life and Education Raised by his mother, Debra Cain, in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, William James Adams Jr. embraced music and creativity from a young age. His mother encouraged unique expression. He attended John Marshall High School and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, later completing a program at Harvard Business School, blending artistic and entrepreneurial interests.

Notable Relationships will.i.am maintains a private personal life, and publicly confirmed relationships are rarely discussed. He has been reported as single in recent years. He has no publicly known children, focusing his public persona on music, technology, and philanthropic endeavors.

Career Highlights Across hip-hop and pop music, will.i.am has shaped numerous global hits. He founded The Black Eyed Peas, which sold millions of albums worldwide. He also launched i.am+, a technology company, and established the i.am Angel Foundation, championing STEAM education for underserved youth.