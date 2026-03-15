will.i.am: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
will.i.am
March 15, 1975
Los Angeles, California, US
51 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is will.i.am?
will.i.am is an American rapper and producer known for his innovative sound and philanthropic spirit. He blends hip-hop, pop, and electronic music seamlessly.
His breakout arrived with The Black Eyed Peas, transforming them into a global sensation with chart-topping hits. The group’s vibrant energy defined an era of pop-rap.
|Full Name
|will.i.am
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$70 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Harvard Business School
|Father
|William James Adams Sr.
|Mother
|Debra Cain
Early Life and Education
Raised by his mother, Debra Cain, in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, William James Adams Jr. embraced music and creativity from a young age. His mother encouraged unique expression.
He attended John Marshall High School and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, later completing a program at Harvard Business School, blending artistic and entrepreneurial interests.
Notable Relationships
will.i.am maintains a private personal life, and publicly confirmed relationships are rarely discussed. He has been reported as single in recent years.
He has no publicly known children, focusing his public persona on music, technology, and philanthropic endeavors.
Career Highlights
Across hip-hop and pop music, will.i.am has shaped numerous global hits. He founded The Black Eyed Peas, which sold millions of albums worldwide.
He also launched i.am+, a technology company, and established the i.am Angel Foundation, championing STEAM education for underserved youth.
Signature Quote
“One thing I learned about ADHD is that it’s hard to keep your attention, and you can’t sit still and you’re always moving and thinking about a whole bunch of things. But those traits work well for me in studios and in meetings about creative ideas.”
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