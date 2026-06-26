Happy birthday to Ariana Grande , Aubrey Plaza , and Jacob Elordi ! June 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter, Dancer, and Actress Ariana Grande, 33 An American singer, songwriter, and actress, Ariana Grande-Butera first gained prominence as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious. She then launched a chart-topping music career, known for her powerful vocal range and hit albums like Yours Truly. Grande also developed successful fragrance and beauty lines.



Little-known fact: At age eight, Ariana Grande-Butera performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Florida Panthers' home game.

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#2 American Actress Aubrey Plaza, 42 Known for her intensity and distinctive deadpan comedic style, American actress Aubrey Plaza first gained recognition as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. She has since expanded her career with critically acclaimed roles in films like Emily the Criminal and the series The White Lotus, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.



Little-known fact: At the age of 20, Aubrey Plaza suffered a stroke that caused temporary expressive aphasia, from which she fully recovered.

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#3 Australian Actor Jacob Elordi, 29 Known for inhabiting complex roles with striking intensity, Australian actor Jacob Elordi quickly rose to international fame. He gained widespread recognition through The Kissing Booth film series and captivated audiences as Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria.



More recently, he earned critical acclaim for his roles in Priscilla and Saltburn.



Little-known fact: He originally wanted to be a rugby player before a back injury at age twelve led him to discover acting.

#4 American Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson, 56 Renowned for ambitious, character-driven dramas, American film director Paul Thomas Anderson consistently crafts films that explore complex human relationships. He has garnered numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, for his distinct visual storytelling.



Little-known fact: Paul Thomas Anderson famously dropped out of New York University's film school after just two days, believing he could learn more by making films.

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#5 American Actress and Singer-Songwriter Jennette Mccurdy, 34 An American writer and former actress, Jennette McCurdy, born on June 26, 1992, is widely known for her candid storytelling. She gained prominence through her acting in Nickelodeon's iCarly and later achieved critical acclaim with her bestselling memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. McCurdy now focuses on writing and directing, adapting her memoir into an Apple TV+ series.



Little-known fact: Jennette McCurdy learned only after her mother's death that the man who raised her was not her biological father.

#6 American Actor Chris O'donnell, 56 Known for his versatile performances, American actor Chris O'Donnell rose to prominence with his Golden Globe-nominated role in the film Scent of a Woman. He later garnered widespread recognition portraying Robin in the Batman film franchise and starring as Special Agent G. Callen in the long-running NCIS: Los Angeles series.



Little-known fact: Chris O'Donnell first began modeling at age 13 and was notably discovered after appearing in a McDonald's commercial alongside Michael Jordan.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Actor Chris Isaak, 70 American singer-songwriter Chris Isaak is renowned for his soulful baritone and reverb-drenched rockabilly sound. He gained international fame with his hit single "Wicked Game" and later starred in The Chris Isaak Show. His distinctive blend of genres and acting roles has captivated audiences for decades.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a tour guide and appeared as a film extra while studying in Japan.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter, Drummer, and Actor Jason Schwartzman, 46 Blending quirky humor with poignant depth, American actor and musician Jason Schwartzman has carved a unique niche in film and music. His memorable characters and distinctive style captivate audiences globally. Beyond his acting, he is known for his musical work with Phantom Planet and Coconut Records.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Jason Schwartzman was the drummer for the rock band Phantom Planet and co-wrote their hit song “California.”

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#9 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Gretchen Wilson, 53 With a powerful voice and an unapologetic attitude, Gretchen Wilson emerged as an American singer-songwriter. Wilson shot to fame in 2004 with her Grammy-winning anthem “Redneck Woman,” solidifying her place in country music. Beyond her chart-topping hits, she launched her own record label, Redneck Records.



Little-known fact: She initially dropped out of school in the eighth grade and worked as a cook and bartender before pursuing music.