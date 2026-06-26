Who Is Jennette McCurdy? Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy is an American writer and former actress, recognized for her candid storytelling and evolving creative voice. Her insightful work often explores themes of trauma and resilience. She first captivated audiences as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, a role that earned her widespread recognition and multiple awards. This popular performance established her as a prominent young talent.

Full Name Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Mark McCurdy, Andrew Martin Mother Debra McCurdy Siblings Marcus McCurdy, Dustin McCurdy, Scott McCurdy

Early Life and Education Born in Long Beach, California, Jennette McCurdy was raised nearby in Garden Grove within a middle-class family. Her mother, Debra McCurdy, homeschooled her and her three older brothers. Her mother, who had her own unfulfilled acting ambitions, encouraged McCurdy to pursue acting from a young age. This early immersion in Hollywood shaped her formative years.

Notable Relationships Over the years, Jennette McCurdy has had several notable public relationships, including a brief, widely reported romance with NBA player Andre Drummond. McCurdy has no children and has chosen to keep her personal life private in recent years, with no publicly confirmed partner since that time.

Career Highlights Jennette McCurdy’s acting career launched with her iconic role as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon series iCarly, which ran from 2007 to 2012. She later reprised the character in the spin-off series Sam & Cat. Her performances garnered multiple Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, solidifying her child star status. Shifting focus, McCurdy independently began writing and directing, culminating in her acclaimed 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. The book quickly became a number one New York Times bestseller, receiving critical acclaim. To date, McCurdy has collected numerous Young Artist Award nominations and wins, along with the 2022 Goodreads Choice Award for Memoir & Autobiography, cementing her influence as a poignant voice.