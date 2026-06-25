Happy birthday to Ricky Gervais , Linda Cardellini , and Angela Kinsey ! June 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Comedian, Actor, Director, Producer and Singer Ricky Gervais, 65 British comedian Ricky Gervais rose to global prominence co-creating The Office, a groundbreaking sitcom blending cringe comedy with observational humor. He is also known for his acerbic Golden Globe hosting stints and acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy breakthrough, Gervais fronted the 1980s new wave band Seona Dancing, which had a minor hit in the Philippines.

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#2 American Actress Linda Cardellini, 51 Known for a keen ability to inhabit complex roles, American actress Linda Cardellini gained early acclaim as Lindsay Weir in Freaks and Geeks. She later captivated audiences with her six-season run on ER as nurse Samantha Taggart. Cardellini also earned an Emmy nomination for her work in Dead to Me.



Little-known fact: Before committing fully to acting, Linda Cardellini was a contestant on The Price Is Right, where she won a fireplace.

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#3 American Actress Angela Kinsey, 55 Known for her sharp wit and distinctive presence, American actress Angela Kinsey rose to fame portraying the memorable character of Angela Martin. Kinsey’s nuanced comedic performances captivated audiences on screen for nearly a decade. She is also recognized for co-hosting the popular Office Ladies podcast and appearing in various television and film projects.



Little-known fact: Before landing her breakthrough role, Angela Kinsey worked as an operator for 1-800-Dentist, an experience she later drew upon for her comedic acting.

#4 American Actress, Singer and Songwriter Mckenna Grace, 20 American actress and singer Mckenna Grace, born June 25, 2006, gained early recognition for her emotionally complex performances. Mckenna Grace starred as a child prodigy in Gifted and later earned an Emmy nomination for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. She continues to expand her versatile career with both acting and music projects.



Little-known fact: She was crowned "Tiny Miss Texas" in a beauty pageant during her childhood.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter Benson Boone, 24 An American singer-songwriter, Benson Boone first captured hearts with his powerful vocals and honest lyrics. He gained significant fame following his breakout hit single "Beautiful Things." Boone released his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, in 2024, solidifying his place in the pop music scene.



Little-known fact: Benson Boone did not realize he could sing until a friend asked him to perform in a high school battle of the bands during his junior year.

#6 American Lawyer and Jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sonia Sotomayor, 72 Known for her incisive legal mind, American jurist Sonia Sotomayor made history as the first Hispanic Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Her distinguished career includes serving on the US Court of Appeals and authoring her best-selling memoir, My Beloved World.



Little-known fact: She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age seven and learned to administer her own insulin injections.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter Carly Simon, 83 Renowned for her confessional songwriting, American singer-songwriter Carly Simon rose to fame in the 1970s with a string of hit records. She is best known for her chart-topping single “You're So Vain” and her Academy Award-winning song "Let the River Run."



Little-known fact: As a child, Carly Simon developed a severe stutter, which she learned to manage by singing her words.

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#8 American Actress Busy Philipps, 47 An American actress and author, Busy Philipps gained prominence with her engaging performances in Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek. She is celebrated for her Critics' Choice Television Award-winning role in Cougar Town and for her candid memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little. Philipps also hosted her own late-night talk show.



Little-known fact: She has a "story by" credit for the 2007 comedy film Blades of Glory.

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#9 American Actor Jimmie Walker, 79 An American actor and comedian, Jimmie Walker rose to prominence portraying James "J.J." Evans Jr. on the influential 1970s sitcom Good Times. Known for his iconic catchphrase "Dy-no-mite!", Walker also achieved significant success as a stand-up comedian.



His work on television earned him multiple Golden Globe nominations, and he was honored as Time Magazine's "Comedian of the Decade" for the 1970s.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Jimmie Walker worked as a vendor at Yankee Stadium, where Mickey Mantle once gave him a silver dollar.

#10 American R&b/soul Singer-Songwriter Eddie Floyd, 89 An American singer and songwriter, Eddie Lee Floyd gained fame for his soulful contributions to the Stax Records catalog. He is best known for his chart-topping hit "Knock on Wood" and his extensive songwriting for other R&B legends.



Little-known fact: Eddie Floyd initially wrote "Knock on Wood" for Otis Redding, but Stax founder Jim Stewart insisted Floyd record it himself.

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