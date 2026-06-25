New York City, New York, US

Who Is Carly Simon? Carly Elisabeth Simon is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her confessional lyrics and distinct contralto vocal range. Her insightful songs often explore relationships and personal reflections. Her breakout moment came in 1972 with the release of the hit single “You’re So Vain,” which climbed to number one on the Billboard chart and sparked decades of public speculation.

Full Name Carly Elisabeth Simon Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish, African American, German, Cuban Education Riverdale Country School, Sarah Lawrence College, Juilliard School of Music Father Richard L. Simon Mother Andrea Louise Heinemann Simon Siblings Joanna Simon, Lucy Simon, Peter Simon Kids Sarah Maria Taylor, Ben Taylor

Early Life and Education A musical home in New York City shaped Carly Simon’s early years, where her father, Richard L. Simon, co-founder of Simon & Schuster, played classical piano. Her mother, Andrea Louise Heinemann Simon, was a singer and civil rights activist. Simon attended Riverdale Country School and briefly studied at Sarah Lawrence College, later pursuing music studies at the Juilliard School. She initially performed with her sister Lucy as The Simon Sisters.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Carly Simon’s personal life, including marriages to fellow musician James Taylor and poet James Hart. Her relationships often drew significant public attention. Simon shares two children, Sarah Maria Taylor and Ben Taylor, with her first husband, James Taylor, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights Carly Simon’s iconic career features numerous hit records, with her 1972 single “You’re So Vain” reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. She has amassed 24 Billboard Hot 100 charting singles and multiple Gold-certified recordings. Beyond her successful performing career, Simon became the first artist to win a Grammy, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe for a song composed, written, and performed entirely by a single artist for “Let the River Run” from the film Working Girl.