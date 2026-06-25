Who Is Jimmie Walker? Jimmie Walker is an American actor and comedian, celebrated for his energetic stand-up routines and distinctive comedic style. He is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in television, which significantly impacted 1970s popular culture. His breakout moment came with his role as James “J.J.” Evans Jr. on the CBS television series Good Times. Walker’s portrayal of the wisecracking character made him an overnight sensation, launching his iconic catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!” into the national lexicon.

Full Name James Carter Walker Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $800,000 Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Theodore Roosevelt High School Father James Carter Walker Sr. Mother Lorena Walker

Early Life and Education Born on June 25, 1947, James Carter Walker Jr. was raised in the South Bronx area of New York City, where his early life centered on basketball courts and local community activities. His mother, Lorena Walker, worked diligently to provide for the family during his upbringing. Walker attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and later enrolled in the federally funded SEEK program, which fostered his writing skills and led to his discovery of comedy. He continued his studies in radio engineering at the RCA Technical Institute.

Notable Relationships Jimmie Walker has publicly stated that he has never married nor fathered any children, choosing instead to focus on his career as a comedian and actor. His personal life has largely remained private, with Walker maintaining a consistent stance on his relationship status over the decades.

Career Highlights Jimmie Walker became a household name for his starring role as James “J.J.” Evans Jr. on the popular CBS sitcom Good Times, which aired from 1974 to 1979. His performance earned him Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in both 1975 and 1976. Beyond television, Walker established a prominent stand-up comedy career, touring extensively and releasing a gold-selling comedy album titled “Dyn-o-mite!”. He was notably named “Comedian of the Decade” for the 1970s by Time Magazine, solidifying his status as a major entertainment figure.