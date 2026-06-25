Who Is Linda Cardellini? Linda Edna Cardellini is an American actress known for her grounded portrayals, often balancing humor with raw emotion. She consistently brings depth to complex characters across genres. Her breakout moment arrived playing Lindsay Weir in the cult-classic series Freaks and Geeks, a role that resonated deeply with viewers and established her as a formidable talent.

Full Name Linda Edna Cardellini Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Steven Rodriguez Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education St. Francis High School, Loyola Marymount University Father Wayne David Cardellini Mother Lorraine Hernan Kids Lilah-Rose Rodriguez

Early Life and Education A close family bond shaped Linda Cardellini’s early years in Redwood City, California. Her parents, Wayne and Lorraine Cardellini, nurtured her artistic inclinations from a young age. She made her first public appearance singing in a school play at age ten and later honed her craft through school productions at St. Francis High School. Cardellini pursued formal training, earning a degree in theater arts from Loyola Marymount University in 1997.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Linda Cardellini’s romantic life, highlighted by her engagement to Steven Rodriguez. The couple shares a daughter. Cardellini and Rodriguez welcomed their daughter, Lilah-Rose Rodriguez, in February 2012, and became engaged in June 2013. She previously dated actor Jason Segel.

Career Highlights Linda Cardellini first broke through as Lindsay Weir in the acclaimed series Freaks and Geeks, earning widespread recognition for her authentic performance. She later joined the cast of the long-running medical drama ER, portraying nurse Samantha Taggart for six seasons. Her versatility also shone through in film, notably as Velma Dinkley in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies and as Laura Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Cardellini has consistently chosen diverse projects, showcasing her range across comedy and drama. To date, she has garnered significant acclaim, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her compelling work in the Netflix dark comedy series Dead to Me.