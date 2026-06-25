Who Is Eddie Floyd? Eddie Lee Floyd is an American R&B and soul singer and songwriter, known for his smooth delivery and pop sensibilities. He carved out a significant career with the legendary Stax record label. His breakout moment arrived in 1966 when his song “Knock on Wood” became a massive R&B hit, launching his solo career. The track cemented his reputation as a vital voice in the Memphis soul sound.

Full Name Eddie Lee Floyd Gender Male Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children at Mount Meigs Father Prince Edward Mother Florence Floyd Siblings Joe, Benny, Dave, Louise Kids Anthony Floyd, Nicole Floyd

Early Life and Education Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Eddie Floyd experienced early life in Detroit, Michigan, with his aunt and uncle, Robert and Catherine West, who were involved in the local music scene. At age thirteen, Floyd was sent to the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children at Mount Meigs, where he began formal music studies and sang in a choir.

Notable Relationships Eddie Floyd has kept much of his personal life private over the years. He is known to have two children, Anthony Floyd and Nicole Floyd. Details about his marriage or current relationships are not widely publicized. His focus has largely remained on his enduring music career.

Career Highlights Floyd’s foundational career includes co-founding the R&B group The Falcons in 1956, which served as a precursor to other prominent Detroit vocal ensembles. He later became a prolific songwriter for Stax Records, penning hits for artists like Carla Thomas and Wilson Pickett. His signature song, “Knock on Wood,” became a number one R&B hit in 1966 and remains a frequently covered soul classic. Floyd also co-wrote the chart-topping R&B single “634-5789 (Soulsville, USA)” for Wilson Pickett. He was inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2018, recognizing his lasting impact on soul music.