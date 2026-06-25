Eddie Floyd: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Eddie Floyd
June 25, 1937
Montgomery, Alabama, US
89 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Eddie Floyd?
Eddie Lee Floyd is an American R&B and soul singer and songwriter, known for his smooth delivery and pop sensibilities. He carved out a significant career with the legendary Stax record label.
His breakout moment arrived in 1966 when his song “Knock on Wood” became a massive R&B hit, launching his solo career. The track cemented his reputation as a vital voice in the Memphis soul sound.
|Full Name
|Eddie Lee Floyd
|Gender
|Male
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children at Mount Meigs
|Father
|Prince Edward
|Mother
|Florence Floyd
|Siblings
|Joe, Benny, Dave, Louise
|Kids
|Anthony Floyd, Nicole Floyd
Early Life and Education
Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Eddie Floyd experienced early life in Detroit, Michigan, with his aunt and uncle, Robert and Catherine West, who were involved in the local music scene. At age thirteen, Floyd was sent to the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children at Mount Meigs, where he began formal music studies and sang in a choir.
Notable Relationships
Eddie Floyd has kept much of his personal life private over the years. He is known to have two children, Anthony Floyd and Nicole Floyd.
Details about his marriage or current relationships are not widely publicized. His focus has largely remained on his enduring music career.
Career Highlights
Floyd’s foundational career includes co-founding the R&B group The Falcons in 1956, which served as a precursor to other prominent Detroit vocal ensembles. He later became a prolific songwriter for Stax Records, penning hits for artists like Carla Thomas and Wilson Pickett.
His signature song, “Knock on Wood,” became a number one R&B hit in 1966 and remains a frequently covered soul classic. Floyd also co-wrote the chart-topping R&B single “634-5789 (Soulsville, USA)” for Wilson Pickett.
He was inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2018, recognizing his lasting impact on soul music.
Signature Quote
“Soul music is a feeling. It’s genuine. Audiences respond to soul singers, not just the music. But to be effective, a soul singer needs to feel the words and to send out those feelings.”
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