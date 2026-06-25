Who Is Ricky Gervais? Ricky Dene Gervais is an English comedian, actor, and writer known for his sharp observational humor and willingness to tackle taboo subjects. His distinctive style often blends cringe comedy with moments of unexpected poignancy. He first gained widespread attention for co-creating, writing, and starring in the British sitcom The Office, which debuted to critical acclaim in 2001. The mockumentary series became a global phenomenon, securing multiple awards and spawning an equally successful American adaptation.

Full Name Ricky Dene Gervais Gender Male Relationship Status Long-term Partnered with Jane Fallon Net Worth $170 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education University College London Father Lawrence Raymond Gervais Mother Eva Sophia House Siblings Larry Gervais, Marsha Gervais, Bob Gervais

Early Life and Education Growing up in Reading, Berkshire, Ricky Gervais was the youngest of four children to his English mother, Eva, and French-Canadian father, Lawrence Raymond. His family instilled in him a strong sense of humor, which he credits for shaping his comedic outlook. He attended Whitley Park and Ashmead schools, later enrolling at University College London with an initial interest in biology. Gervais soon switched his focus to philosophy, earning a bachelor’s degree before embarking on a diverse career path.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Ricky Gervais’s personal life with author and producer Jane Fallon; they have been together since 1982. The couple, who met during their university years, have openly chosen not to marry. Gervais and Fallon also share no children, a decision they have both publicly discussed and maintained throughout their decades-long partnership.

Career Highlights Ricky Gervais’s pioneering British sitcom The Office, co-created with Stephen Merchant, redefined television comedy and earned two Golden Globe Awards. He continued this success with Extras and the Netflix series After Life, both acclaimed for their unique blend of humor and heart. Beyond scripted television, Gervais launched The Ricky Gervais Show podcast, which garnered a massive global following. His impactful stand-up tours and Netflix specials like Humanity and Armageddon have consistently drawn millions of viewers, securing his place as a comedy titan. To date, Gervais has collected numerous accolades, including seven BAFTA Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards, solidifying his widespread critical recognition.