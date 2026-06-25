Who Is Benson Boone? Benson James Boone is an American singer-songwriter, blending heartfelt lyrics with dynamic vocal performances. He possesses a raw, emotional delivery that resonates deeply with a global audience. He first gained widespread attention after briefly competing on American Idol in 2021 before withdrawing. Boone then leveraged social media to launch his career, quickly amassing a dedicated following for his original music.

Full Name Benson James Boone Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Monroe High School, Brigham Young University–Idaho Father Nate Boone Mother Kerry Boone Siblings Kaylee Boone, Natalee Boone, Emma Boone, Claire Boone

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Monroe, Washington, Benson Boone grew up as the only boy among four sisters in the home of Kerry and Nate Boone. He unexpectedly discovered his singing talent during a high school battle of the bands. He attended Monroe High School, where he was also a competitive diver. Boone briefly enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho for one semester before dedicating himself fully to his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Benson Boone’s personal journey, most notably his relationship with model and influencer Maggie Thurmon. They dated from 2024 to 2025, drawing significant media attention during that period. Boone is currently single following their breakup in September 2025, and he has no children.

Career Highlights Benson Boone’s debut studio album Fireworks & Rollerblades, released in 2024, reached number six on the US Billboard 200. The album featured the massive hit single “Beautiful Things,” which topped international charts and peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. He signed with Night Street Records, an imprint led by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, after gaining early traction on TikTok. Boone expanded his reach with singles like “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars,” showcasing his emotive pop-rock style. He has also performed his music at major events like the Grammy Awards.