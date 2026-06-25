Who Is Sonia Sotomayor? Sonia Maria Sotomayor is an American jurist and associate justice on the Supreme Court, recognized for her sharp legal mind and thoughtful opinions. She brings a unique perspective to the nation’s highest court. Her breakout moment came with her 2009 appointment to the Supreme Court, making history as the first Hispanic Justice. This landmark confirmation was widely celebrated across the country.

Full Name Sonia Maria Sotomayor Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican Education Princeton University, Yale Law School Father Juan Sotomayor Mother Celina Báez Siblings Juan Sotomayor Jr.

Early Life and Education Growing up in the Bronx, Sonia Sotomayor was raised by her mother, Celina Báez, after her father, Juan Sotomayor, died when she was nine years old. Her grandmother also played a significant role in her upbringing and provided solace. She excelled academically, graduating as valedictorian from Cardinal Spellman High School. Sotomayor earned her B.A. summa cum laude from Princeton University and later her J.D. from Yale Law School.

Notable Relationships Sonia Sotomayor married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Noonan, before she attended Yale Law School. Their marriage lasted for seven years before an amicable divorce. Sotomayor has no children and has not publicly confirmed any subsequent romantic relationships since her divorce.

Career Highlights Sonia Sotomayor made history with her appointment as an Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court in 2009. She became the first Hispanic and third woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Earlier in her judicial career, she gained national attention for ending the 1995 Major League Baseball strike with a decisive ruling. She has also authored several influential majority opinions and dissents. Justice Sotomayor frequently speaks about judicial independence and the importance of diversity in the legal system, inspiring many aspiring legal professionals. Her memoir, My Beloved World, became a bestseller.