Who Is Angela Kinsey? Angela Faye Kinsey is an American actress known for her sharp comedic timing and distinctive on-screen presence. She often brings a unique blend of sternness and underlying warmth to her roles. Her breakout moment came with her iconic portrayal of Angela Martin in the beloved sitcom The Office, which solidified her as a household name. Kinsey’s memorable performance became a cornerstone of the show’s enduring appeal.

Full Name Angela Faye Kinsey Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Baylor University (BA) Father Billy Mother Bertie Kids Isabel Ruby Lieberstein, Cade Snyder, Jack Snyder

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Angela Kinsey’s early years, as her father, Billy, moved his family to Jakarta, Indonesia, when she was two, where they resided for 13 years. She attended the Jakarta Intercultural School, becoming fluent in Indonesian during this formative period. Upon returning to the US, Kinsey settled in Archer City, Texas, and later pursued higher education at Baylor University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and immersed herself in theater classes.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor and baker Joshua Snyder, Angela Kinsey exchanged vows in November 2016, building a cherished blended family. She was previously married to writer and producer Warren Lieberstein from 2000 to 2010. Kinsey shares her daughter, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein, with her former husband and is stepmother to Snyder’s two sons, Cade and Jack, actively co-parenting their three children.

Career Highlights Angela Kinsey’s career is anchored by her iconic role as the uptight accountant Angela Martin in the NBC sitcom The Office, a performance that earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim from 2005 to 2013. This role garnered her Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding ensemble performance. Beyond acting, Kinsey expanded into digital media, notably co-hosting the popular rewatch podcast Office Ladies with Jenna Fischer since 2019. The podcast provides behind-the-scenes insights and won the iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year award in 2021.