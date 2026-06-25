Who Is Busy Philipps? Elizabeth Jean Philipps is an American actress known for her engaging energy and versatile comedic timing. She effortlessly transitions between dramatic and humorous roles across television and film. Philipps first gained widespread attention for her role as Kim Kelly in the acclaimed series Freaks and Geeks. This breakout performance established her as a recognizable face in popular culture.

Full Name Elizabeth Jean Philipps Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Separated from Marc Silverstein Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Education Chaparral High School, Loyola Marymount University Father Joe Philipps Mother Barbara Philipps Siblings Leigh Ann Philipps Kids Birdie Leigh Silverstein, Cricket Pearl Silverstein

Early Life and Education Born in Oak Park, Illinois, Elizabeth Jean Philipps received the enduring nickname “Busy” as a child due to her vibrant personality. Her parents, Joe and Barbara Philipps, raised her in Scottsdale, Arizona. Philipps graduated from Chaparral High School and later attended Loyola Marymount University, where her interest in acting solidified. She landed her first major role at 19, which launched her professional career.

Notable Relationships Busy Philipps married screenwriter Marc Silverstein in June 2007. The couple separated in February 2021 after nearly 14 years of marriage. Philipps shares two daughters, Birdie Leigh Silverstein and Cricket Pearl Silverstein, with Silverstein, with whom she continues to co-parent.

Career Highlights Busy Philipps established her career through memorable roles in television series such as Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek, and ER. Her portrayal of Laurie Keller on the sitcom Cougar Town earned her a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Expanding beyond acting, Philipps hosted her own late-night talk show, Busy Tonight, and launched the successful podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. She also became a New York Times best-selling author with her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little. More recently, Philipps has starred in the Peacock and Netflix comedy series Girls5eva, further cementing her comedic talent in the digital age.