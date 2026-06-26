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Every driver deserves to sit behind the wheel of a stylish, elegant, powerful, safe, and efficient vehicle. Consumers want true quality, but not every designer is capable of providing it. Something goes wrong between the brainstorming and blueprints, and what rolls off the factory floor is an abomination. Sure, you could technically call it a car, but anyone with a sense of taste would call it “ew,” “yuck,” and “no, thank you.”

We are putting photos of the ugliest cars ever made under the spotlight, as named and shamed by a bunch of automotive aesthetic-loving enthusiasts in a viral discussion on Threads. Scroll down to take a peek at how even the best designers can make extremely expensive mistakes. This is also the perfect time to ask how you feel about the new Ferrari 'Luce' that is causing waves everywhere.