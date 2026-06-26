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Every driver deserves to sit behind the wheel of a stylish, elegant, powerful, safe, and efficient vehicle. Consumers want true quality, but not every designer is capable of providing it. Something goes wrong between the brainstorming and blueprints, and what rolls off the factory floor is an abomination. Sure, you could technically call it a car, but anyone with a sense of taste would call it “ew,” “yuck,” and “no, thank you.”

We are putting photos of the ugliest cars ever made under the spotlight, as named and shamed by a bunch of automotive aesthetic-loving enthusiasts in a viral discussion on Threads. Scroll down to take a peek at how even the best designers can make extremely expensive mistakes. This is also the perfect time to ask how you feel about the new Ferrari 'Luce' that is causing waves everywhere.

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#1

The Dumpster Fire

An ugly yet legendary car with a fire-patterned exterior, parked outdoors next to food stalls.

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Cammy Mack
Cammy Mack
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just enough room to haul a gasoline generator to power the car on a long road trip

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    #2

    Smz Cyclecar

    A vintage tan ZAZ-969M, an ugly car that became legendary, with a white statue in the background.

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    kikagonzalez avatar
    Kika Gonzalez
    Kika Gonzalez
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse, could be a Tesla

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    #3

    Reliant Robin

    A gold Reliant Robin, one of the ugly cars, with its trunk open on a dirt road.

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    kikagonzalez avatar
    Kika Gonzalez
    Kika Gonzalez
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse, could be a Kia soul

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    Recently, luxury car maker Ferrari has come under fire for its new electric car with a mind-melting $640k price tag. It has become a divisive topic, and the model has been mercilessly roasted online. The ‘Luce’ is Ferrari’s first electric car.

    Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari’s former president and chairman, told a local TV news team in Italy that he did not want to express his honest opinion on the new model.

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    “If I say what I think, I’d cause harm to Ferrari. We’re risking the destruction of a myth,” he said. “This is surely a car that at least the Chinese won’t copy.”

    Ferrari’s ‘Luce’ has been mocked for its glass-roof design. Online, it has been compared to a vacuum cleaner, a camper, the Nissan Leaf EV, and an Apple mouse on wheels. It has also become the target of meme-makers and automotive industry experts.

    #4

    Worse In Person

    A sleek gray Li Auto Mega, a van considered one of the ugly cars that became legendary.

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    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shift customer bases. Make it longer, a true mini bus. Commercial use. Airport shuttles.

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    #5

    1994 Bugatti Eb110 Super Sport

    A white Bugatti EB110 GT, a legendary ugly car, shown in a studio setting.

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    Salttypepper
    Salttypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this one

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    #6

    Amc Pacer

    A brown AMC Pacer, a legendary ugly car, parked on a street with buildings in the background.

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    kikagonzalez avatar
    Kika Gonzalez
    Kika Gonzalez
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse, could be a tin can

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    “Oh boy, how ugly she is. How (do you) justify a 400,000 to 500,000 price for this? Unbelievable,” Luc Poirier, the owner of 40 Ferraris, told the Wall Street Journal.

    Meanwhile, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna argued in a post that “we need to bear in mind that true innovation does not look for immediate consensus, nor does it stem from the ordinary.”

    In the meantime, veteran car designer Maurizio Corbi told Wired that Ferrari’s approach might be a “powerful marketing ploy.”

    "They literally threw a boulder in a pond, and that's all people are talking about. I can't recall anything similar,” Corbi said.

    He added that, from his perspective, the flat surfaces and lack of emotion in the design of the ‘Luce’ show that “it’s clear that this is a product designed not by a car designer but by a product designer.”
    #7

    Gen 1 Honda Insight

    A lime green Honda Insight, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, viewed from the rear.

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    #8

    Such An Eyesore

    A light blue Citroën Picasso, an example of ugly cars that are somehow legendary, parked on a paved surface.

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    salttypepper avatar
    Salttypepper
    Salttypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda cut ,!being out of a car at the moment if someone was to offer it to me free of charge I would take it

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    #9

    Cherry Qq S21

    A red car, one of many ugly cars that became legendary, parked on a dirt road with a field in the background.

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    One of the designers who worked on the interior and exterior of the ‘Luce’ is Jony Ive, an ex-Apple designer. He worked on the project together with Marc Newson.

    “This gentleman came from Apple and is used to designing objects of that type. The car is something else, it's not industrial design. A good industrial designer isn't capable of designing a car; it's another profession,” said Corbi.

    "The involvement of Jony Ive and Marc Newson almost seems like a choice of boundless arrogance, as if to say, let's not care about what our customers love and just sell this to them. The stock price has lost 8 percent. I have American friends, Ferrari owners who are members of the Ferrari Club of America, people in love with the brand, who are shocked. As is [former Ferrari chairman] Montezemolo, who yesterday publicly expressed his disappointment.”
    #10

    I Present The 1988 Yugo

    A navy blue Yugo hatchback, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, parked outdoors.

    Or As We Called Them "You Go" Not Only Ugly They Were So Bad They Were Literally Considered Disposable Cars Not Worth Repairing When They Broke Down, Which Was Often

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    #11

    1989 Ford Ltd Crown Vic 'Family Truckster'

    A green station wagon with wood paneling, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, with a city skyline.

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    #12

    The Chevy Ssr

    A red Chevrolet SSR, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, parked outdoors.

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    According to Corbi, the ‘Luce’ innovation in the design department.

    “From the standpoint of volume, Ferrari has designed a family soap bar: It’s the negation of everything that is a Ferrari. Then there are those little wheels. We car designers had the desire to make ever larger wheels, ever sharper, more aerodynamic shapes. Here we have returned to our grandfather's car, without any stylistic features that hark back to the Ferrari tradition.”
    #13

    I Gag When I See It

    A silver Renault Vel Satis, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, parked on a street.

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    #14

    What Were They Even Thinking?!

    Two BMW cars, a dark one and a silver one, on roads with mountains and clouds in the background, legendary ugly cars

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    #15

    Gurgel Itaipu, This Car Was The First Electric Car Of Latin America, Launched In Brazil In 1974

    Red Gurgel Itaipu, an ugly car that became legendary, with white stripes.

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    The automotive industry has been dealing with challenge after challenge over the past few years. Due to supply chain issues, the entire industry has had to adapt, according to Statista.

    Some of the main challenges were larger inflation rates and rising raw material prices in 2022 and 2023.

    As per Statista, though the global car sales volume wasn’t impacted as much due to these issues, automakers’ annual profit margins actually decreased.

    What’s more, consumer worries about inflation led to “fluctuating car purchasing intentions in many markets.”

    In other words, economic uncertainty has affected both consumer sentiment and many brands’ bottom lines.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tesla Cybertruck

    A meme with a Cybertruck and Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at a trash can, depicting an ugly car.

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    #17

    The Reva G-Wiz

    A small red microcar, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a paved surface.

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    #18

    Vw Thing

    A grey Volkswagen Thing, an ugly car that somehow became legendary, parked on a cobblestone street in a city.

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    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    better looking than a G wagon

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    2024 had been the automotive industry’s most successful year since the Covid-19 pandemic, with vehicle sales exceeding those recorded in 2019.

    “Passenger cars constituted the largest share of motor vehicle sales worldwide, representing around 70.9 percent of sales. China and the United States were the largest markets for this segment in 2024, partly due to a culture of mass-motorization prevalent in the United States.”

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    Despite global sales growing in 2024, global motor vehicle production declined by a whopping 1 million vehicles. “Heavy buses, despite still being behind the 2019 global output, was the only segment for which a production increase was recorded between 2023 and 2024. China was the leading car producer worldwide, with nearly 27.5 million units manufactured in 2024. This was over threefold the production of Japan, which came second in the ranking,” Statista explains.

    #19

    Pontiac Trans Sport

    An ugly, legendary silver minivan, the Pontiac Trans Sport, parked on an asphalt road.

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    #20

    Amc Pacer

    A red AMC Pacer, an ugly car that somehow became legendary, parked on a grassy field with a cloudy sky.

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    #21

    Toyota Will

    A light pink ugly car, a microcar style, on a snowy street, a legendary ugly car.

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    China beat Japan in terms of car output, however, the Japanese Toyota was the best-selling brand worldwide in 2024. Next up in terms of popularity was Volkswagen, based in Germany. These two brands are in “tight competition to lead the market.”

    “ While Toyota was the best-selling brand of 2024, the Volkswagen Group reported the highest revenue as of June 2025. The Volkswagen Group was also the manufacturer investing the most in research and development in 2023. Most of these expenses were research into alternative drive systems and life cycle engineering and recycling,” Statista shares some insights.

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    #22

    Subaru Baja. Blech!

    A yellow and grey ugly car with a bicycle rack, parked by a waterfall, a legendary ugly car.

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    #23

    Plymouth Prowler

    A dark purple ugly car, a convertible, parked in a lot on a sunny day, a legendary ugly car.

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    #24

    Ze Mini Truck

    A small green ugly car, a van, parked on a street in an urban setting, a legendary ugly car.

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    In the meantime, some automakers are expanding into the electric mobility sector due to global initiatives driving stricter emissions controls on new models in some parts of the world.

    It is these investments that are leading to the rapid growth of the electric light vehicle (EV) market. The two countries leading the charge in this sector are China and the United States, with brands BYD and Tesla, respectively.
    #25

    Toyota Prius

    White Toyota Prius parked near a body of water under a clear sky, a legendary ugly car

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    #26

    I’m Surprised No One’s Brought Up This Ridiculous Bubble. Previa’s Were All Over For A While

    A red Toyota Previa, considered an ugly car by some, parked on an asphalt road in a rural setting. Legendary van.

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    #27

    A Purple Woody

    A purple Chrysler PT Cruiser with wood paneling, an ugly car, parked in a lot.

    thedso Report

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    “Electric vehicles are one of many market developments in the automotive industry. Increased environmental consciousness led consumers to rethink their mobility options,” Statista states.

    “Road transportation makes up around three quarters of carbon dioxide emissions produced by the transportation sector worldwide. This increased awareness contributes to the rising interest in mobility services, while autonomous vehicles are also set to stir up another automotive sector revolution in particular as interest in artificial intelligence grows among manufacturers and consumers alike.”

    #28

    Soviet “Motocarriage” For Disabled People With A Motorbike Engine

    A small, boxy orange car, one of the ugly cars, parked in a forest setting with logs nearby.

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    #29

    Nissan Joke……typo Error Juke

    A silver Nissan Juke, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a rocky beach.

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    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this cute little weird looking car.

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    #30

    Russia Enters The Chat

    A bright red, ugly car with round headlights, parked in a snowy landscape. Legendary and unique car design.

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    countpandula
    countpandula
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems to be saying whatever that is on the license plate. Softly. Fearfully. Over and over again. While slowly retiring back into the woods, staring at you.

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    Which of the cars that we’ve featured in this list do you personally think are the very worst of the bunch? On the flip side, are there any models that you genuinely wouldn’t mind owning and driving?

    Talking about dream cars, what, for you personally, is the very best and very worst model ever made, in terms of aesthetics, and why? How much do you like the design of your current vehicle?

    Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list. Don’t be scared to put on your beret and unleash your inner aesthetics critic!
    #31

    Pontiac Aztec Has Entered The Chat, But It's Still Prettier Than A Cybertruck

    An orange Pontiac Aztek, an ugly car, parked outdoors with a body of water in the background. Legendary car.

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    #32

    Aurora 1957

    The 1957 Aurora, an ugly legendary car, with a distinctive bubble top and futuristic design.

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    #33

    Ssangyong Rodius

    A silver SsangYong Rodius, an ugly car with an unusual design, parked outdoors.

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    #34

    Merkur Xr4ti

    A red Ford Sierra, an ugly car that somehow became legendary, parked on a paved driveway in front of a house.

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    #35

    62 Dodge Dart

    A beige Dodge Dart, an ugly car that somehow became legendary, parked outdoors with autumn trees in the background.

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    #36

    Suzuki X-90

    A silver ugly legendary car, a compact SUV, parked on green grass.

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    #37

    Second Only To The Cyber Truck, I Present The Pontiac Aztec

    A red Pontiac Aztek, an ugly car that somehow became legendary, shown against a plain white background.

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    #38

    Nissan S Cargo

    A white ugly car, a small van, with a USED CAR plate, parked in a lot, a legendary ugly car.

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    #39

    W-Tec Tuligo, $4.000

    A small, compact ugly car, gray with a black roof, legendary for its unique design.

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    #40

    Aurora Oldsmobile. My First Car Inherited From Grandpa. I Went To A Private High School. It Stuck Out Like A Sore Thumb

    A beige ugly legendary car, a sedan, parked on a gravel path with a bridge in the background.

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    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just a car. A fine, operable car one should be grateful for if one does not have a car.

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    #41

    This One

    White Hyundai Santa Fe, a modern SUV, parked with its unique rear design visible, a legendary ugly car

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    #42

    1975 Pacer Is In The Top

    Yellow AMC Pacer, a vintage legendary ugly car, parked on a paved surface with greenery in the background

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    #43

    This Abomination

    Red Skoda Roomster driving on a highway, a legendary ugly car with distinctive rear design

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    #44

    2nd Generation Ford Scorpio. Was Only Available In Europe For A Short Time

    A dark grey Ford Scorpio, one of the ugly cars, parked on a cobblestone street in front of a building.

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    #45

    Couldn’t Stand The Retro Thunderbird

    A light blue Ford Thunderbird convertible, an ugly car, parked on a paved road with fields in the background.

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    #46

    Same Car, But Uglified

    A blue Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a country road.

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    #47

    90% Of Chinese Vehicles

    A grey Haval SUV, an ugly car that became legendary, parked in a paved lot next to a white car.

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    #48

    The Latest Version Of The Hyundai Santa Fe Is Really Ugly

    A brown, ugly car, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe, parked on a paved driveway with a house in the background. Legendary design.

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    #49

    I Have A Deep Hatred For The Chevy Lumina Van

    A white and grey Chevrolet Lumina APV minivan, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a street.

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    #50

    It Doesn’t Even Look Like A Car

    The rear view of a boxy, ugly car, possibly a Cybertruck, in green, on a road. Legendary and unique car.

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    #51

    Honda N-Box

    A red Honda N-Box, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on an asphalt driveway.

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    #52

    Honda Element, Runner Up: Kia Soul In Lime Green Or Really Any Lime Green Car

    Green Honda Element, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a dirt road.

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    #53

    Anything Tesla. They're All Hideous!

    White Tesla Model Y, an ugly car that became legendary, parked in a lot.

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    #54

    Ford Ka

    A silver Ford Ka, an ugly legendary car, parked in front of a building with large windows.

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    #55

    Big Bmw Fan, But Wtf Is This

    A beige BMW 3 Series Compact, an ugly legendary car, with a sunroof on a light background.

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    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a car. Just a normal looking old car.

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    #56

    Mercedes A Class W168

    A silver Mercedes-Benz A-Class, an ugly legendary car, parked on a gravel path with puddles.

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    #57

    Mitsuoka Orochi

    Sleek white sports car, an ugly car that became legendary, with a unique front grille.

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    #58

    Hyundai Ioniq. Looks Like A Roly Poly

    A dark Hyundai Ioniq 6, an ugly legendary car, driving away on a multi-lane road.

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    #59

    I Think I Didn't See It Through, How Could Anyone Miss This Audi A2?

    An orange Audi A2, a legendary ugly car, with a black roof against a grey background.

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    #60

    The New USPS Vehicles. Much Like The Cyber Truck, It Looks Like A Kid Drew It

    A white USPS mail truck, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a suburban street.

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    #61

    Nissan Cube. I Will Not Elaborate

    A silver Nissan Cube, an ugly car that became legendary, parked on a paved area.

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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i hate these things, and the rear window that only wraps around 1 side looks stupid as hell.

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    #62

    Fiat Multipla, No Questions

    A grey Fiat Multipla, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, parked on a street.

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    #63

    Bmw I3

    White and black BMW i3, an ugly car that became legendary, parked outdoors.

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    #64

    Pt Cruiser Was Bad But The Hhr Was Worse

    A blue Chevrolet HHR, one of the legendary ugly cars, parked by a brick wall.

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    #65

    To Be Fair My First Car Makes It Quite High On That List

    A black Daewoo Matiz, a legendary ugly car, parked on a street.

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    #66

    Ferrari Luce

    A light blue Ferrari, an ugly car that became legendary, parked in front of a modern building.

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    #67

    Ssr Enters The Chat

    A red Chevrolet SSR, one of the ugly cars that became legendary, parked on asphalt.

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