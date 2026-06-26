67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary
Every driver deserves to sit behind the wheel of a stylish, elegant, powerful, safe, and efficient vehicle. Consumers want true quality, but not every designer is capable of providing it. Something goes wrong between the brainstorming and blueprints, and what rolls off the factory floor is an abomination. Sure, you could technically call it a car, but anyone with a sense of taste would call it “ew,” “yuck,” and “no, thank you.”
We are putting photos of the ugliest cars ever made under the spotlight, as named and shamed by a bunch of automotive aesthetic-loving enthusiasts in a viral discussion on Threads. Scroll down to take a peek at how even the best designers can make extremely expensive mistakes. This is also the perfect time to ask how you feel about the new Ferrari 'Luce' that is causing waves everywhere.
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The Dumpster Fire
Just enough room to haul a gasoline generator to power the car on a long road trip
Smz Cyclecar
Reliant Robin
Recently, luxury car maker Ferrari has come under fire for its new electric car with a mind-melting $640k price tag. It has become a divisive topic, and the model has been mercilessly roasted online. The ‘Luce’ is Ferrari’s first electric car.
Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari’s former president and chairman, told a local TV news team in Italy that he did not want to express his honest opinion on the new model.
“If I say what I think, I’d cause harm to Ferrari. We’re risking the destruction of a myth,” he said. “This is surely a car that at least the Chinese won’t copy.”
Ferrari’s ‘Luce’ has been mocked for its glass-roof design. Online, it has been compared to a vacuum cleaner, a camper, the Nissan Leaf EV, and an Apple mouse on wheels. It has also become the target of meme-makers and automotive industry experts.
Worse In Person
Shift customer bases. Make it longer, a true mini bus. Commercial use. Airport shuttles.
1994 Bugatti Eb110 Super Sport
Amc Pacer
“Oh boy, how ugly she is. How (do you) justify a 400,000 to 500,000 price for this? Unbelievable,” Luc Poirier, the owner of 40 Ferraris, told the Wall Street Journal.
Meanwhile, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna argued in a post that “we need to bear in mind that true innovation does not look for immediate consensus, nor does it stem from the ordinary.”
In the meantime, veteran car designer Maurizio Corbi told Wired that Ferrari’s approach might be a “powerful marketing ploy.”
"They literally threw a boulder in a pond, and that's all people are talking about. I can't recall anything similar,” Corbi said.
He added that, from his perspective, the flat surfaces and lack of emotion in the design of the ‘Luce’ show that “it’s clear that this is a product designed not by a car designer but by a product designer.”
Gen 1 Honda Insight
Such An Eyesore
Kinda cut ,!being out of a car at the moment if someone was to offer it to me free of charge I would take it
One of the designers who worked on the interior and exterior of the ‘Luce’ is Jony Ive, an ex-Apple designer. He worked on the project together with Marc Newson.
“This gentleman came from Apple and is used to designing objects of that type. The car is something else, it's not industrial design. A good industrial designer isn't capable of designing a car; it's another profession,” said Corbi.
"The involvement of Jony Ive and Marc Newson almost seems like a choice of boundless arrogance, as if to say, let's not care about what our customers love and just sell this to them. The stock price has lost 8 percent. I have American friends, Ferrari owners who are members of the Ferrari Club of America, people in love with the brand, who are shocked. As is [former Ferrari chairman] Montezemolo, who yesterday publicly expressed his disappointment.”
I Present The 1988 Yugo
Or As We Called Them "You Go" Not Only Ugly They Were So Bad They Were Literally Considered Disposable Cars Not Worth Repairing When They Broke Down, Which Was Often
1989 Ford Ltd Crown Vic 'Family Truckster'
The Chevy Ssr
According to Corbi, the ‘Luce’ innovation in the design department.
“From the standpoint of volume, Ferrari has designed a family soap bar: It’s the negation of everything that is a Ferrari. Then there are those little wheels. We car designers had the desire to make ever larger wheels, ever sharper, more aerodynamic shapes. Here we have returned to our grandfather's car, without any stylistic features that hark back to the Ferrari tradition.”
I Gag When I See It
What Were They Even Thinking?!
Gurgel Itaipu, This Car Was The First Electric Car Of Latin America, Launched In Brazil In 1974
The automotive industry has been dealing with challenge after challenge over the past few years. Due to supply chain issues, the entire industry has had to adapt, according to Statista.
Some of the main challenges were larger inflation rates and rising raw material prices in 2022 and 2023.
As per Statista, though the global car sales volume wasn’t impacted as much due to these issues, automakers’ annual profit margins actually decreased.
What’s more, consumer worries about inflation led to “fluctuating car purchasing intentions in many markets.”
In other words, economic uncertainty has affected both consumer sentiment and many brands’ bottom lines.
Tesla Cybertruck
The Reva G-Wiz
2024 had been the automotive industry’s most successful year since the Covid-19 pandemic, with vehicle sales exceeding those recorded in 2019.
“Passenger cars constituted the largest share of motor vehicle sales worldwide, representing around 70.9 percent of sales. China and the United States were the largest markets for this segment in 2024, partly due to a culture of mass-motorization prevalent in the United States.”
Despite global sales growing in 2024, global motor vehicle production declined by a whopping 1 million vehicles. “Heavy buses, despite still being behind the 2019 global output, was the only segment for which a production increase was recorded between 2023 and 2024. China was the leading car producer worldwide, with nearly 27.5 million units manufactured in 2024. This was over threefold the production of Japan, which came second in the ranking,” Statista explains.
Pontiac Trans Sport
Amc Pacer
Toyota Will
China beat Japan in terms of car output, however, the Japanese Toyota was the best-selling brand worldwide in 2024. Next up in terms of popularity was Volkswagen, based in Germany. These two brands are in “tight competition to lead the market.”
“ While Toyota was the best-selling brand of 2024, the Volkswagen Group reported the highest revenue as of June 2025. The Volkswagen Group was also the manufacturer investing the most in research and development in 2023. Most of these expenses were research into alternative drive systems and life cycle engineering and recycling,” Statista shares some insights.
Subaru Baja. Blech!
Plymouth Prowler
Ze Mini Truck
In the meantime, some automakers are expanding into the electric mobility sector due to global initiatives driving stricter emissions controls on new models in some parts of the world.
It is these investments that are leading to the rapid growth of the electric light vehicle (EV) market. The two countries leading the charge in this sector are China and the United States, with brands BYD and Tesla, respectively.
Toyota Prius
I’m Surprised No One’s Brought Up This Ridiculous Bubble. Previa’s Were All Over For A While
A Purple Woody
“Electric vehicles are one of many market developments in the automotive industry. Increased environmental consciousness led consumers to rethink their mobility options,” Statista states.
“Road transportation makes up around three quarters of carbon dioxide emissions produced by the transportation sector worldwide. This increased awareness contributes to the rising interest in mobility services, while autonomous vehicles are also set to stir up another automotive sector revolution in particular as interest in artificial intelligence grows among manufacturers and consumers alike.”
Soviet “Motocarriage” For Disabled People With A Motorbike Engine
Nissan Joke……typo Error Juke
Russia Enters The Chat
It seems to be saying whatever that is on the license plate. Softly. Fearfully. Over and over again. While slowly retiring back into the woods, staring at you.
Which of the cars that we’ve featured in this list do you personally think are the very worst of the bunch? On the flip side, are there any models that you genuinely wouldn’t mind owning and driving?
Talking about dream cars, what, for you personally, is the very best and very worst model ever made, in terms of aesthetics, and why? How much do you like the design of your current vehicle?
Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list. Don’t be scared to put on your beret and unleash your inner aesthetics critic!
Pontiac Aztec Has Entered The Chat, But It's Still Prettier Than A Cybertruck
Aurora 1957
Ssangyong Rodius
Merkur Xr4ti
62 Dodge Dart
Suzuki X-90
Second Only To The Cyber Truck, I Present The Pontiac Aztec
Nissan S Cargo
W-Tec Tuligo, $4.000
Aurora Oldsmobile. My First Car Inherited From Grandpa. I Went To A Private High School. It Stuck Out Like A Sore Thumb
This is just a car. A fine, operable car one should be grateful for if one does not have a car.
This One
1975 Pacer Is In The Top
This Abomination
2nd Generation Ford Scorpio. Was Only Available In Europe For A Short Time
Couldn’t Stand The Retro Thunderbird
Same Car, But Uglified
90% Of Chinese Vehicles
The Latest Version Of The Hyundai Santa Fe Is Really Ugly
I Have A Deep Hatred For The Chevy Lumina Van
It Doesn’t Even Look Like A Car
Honda N-Box
Honda Element, Runner Up: Kia Soul In Lime Green Or Really Any Lime Green Car
Anything Tesla. They're All Hideous!
Ford Ka
Big Bmw Fan, But Wtf Is This
Mercedes A Class W168
Mitsuoka Orochi
Hyundai Ioniq. Looks Like A Roly Poly
I Think I Didn't See It Through, How Could Anyone Miss This Audi A2?
The New USPS Vehicles. Much Like The Cyber Truck, It Looks Like A Kid Drew It
Nissan Cube. I Will Not Elaborate
i hate these things, and the rear window that only wraps around 1 side looks stupid as hell.