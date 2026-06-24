Happy birthday to Mindy Kaling , Solange Knowles , and Mick Fleetwood ! June 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Producer Mindy Kaling, 47 Witty and prolific, American actress and writer Mindy Kaling shaped a new era of television comedy. She is known for creating shows like The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever, offering fresh perspectives on South Asian representation. Kaling also earned a Tony Award as a producer.



Little-known fact: Before her comedy career, Mindy Kaling interned for Late Night with Conan O’Brien as a college sophomore.

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#2 Singer and Actress Solange Knowles, 40 Renowned for her distinctive artistic vision, American singer-songwriter and actress Solange Knowles has captivated audiences with her genre-bending music and performance art. She is celebrated for her critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table, which earned her a Grammy Award.



Little-known fact: Before launching her solo career, Solange served as a backup dancer for Destiny's Child at the age of 13.

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#3 Drummer Mick Fleetwood, 79 With a commanding presence and distinctive rhythmic flair, British musician and actor Mick Fleetwood shaped the sound of one of rock's most enduring bands. His drumming anchored Fleetwood Mac through decades of chart-topping albums and global tours. Beyond music, he has ventured into acting and hospitality.



Little-known fact: He is exceptionally tall at 6 feet 6 inches and has openly spoken about how his undiagnosed dyslexia shaped his unique drumming style.

#4 Actress Minka Kelly, 46 An American actress and author, Minka Kelly is widely recognized for her captivating performances on screen and her compelling writing. Minka Kelly rose to fame for her role as Lyla Garrity in the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights. She is also a New York Times Best Selling author for her memoir, Tell Me Everything.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Minka Kelly worked for four years as a scrub technician in a surgeon's office.

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#5 Actor and Director Peter Weller, 79 Grit and a formidable screen presence define Peter Weller, the American actor and director best known for his iconic portrayal of the titular character in the 1987 science fiction film RoboCop. He has also garnered acclaim for his extensive academic pursuits in art history and his work as a television director.



Little-known fact: Peter Weller is also an accomplished jazz trumpet player, occasionally performing in a jazz sextet around Los Angeles.

#6 Actor Iain Glen, 65 Scottish actor Iain Glen is widely recognized for his captivating performances across film, television, and stage. He became a global favorite for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont in the critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Glen also earned significant praise for his work in the Resident Evil film series and various Shakespearean theater productions.



Little-known fact: Iain Glen won the Bancroft Gold Medal for outstanding achievement while training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

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#7 Politician Claudia Sheinbaum, 64 An influential Mexican politician and scientist, Claudia Sheinbaum made history as the first woman and person of Jewish heritage to become President of Mexico in 2024. She is also recognized for her scientific contributions to climate change research and urban development initiatives. Her leadership emphasizes social welfare programs and environmental sustainability.



Little-known fact: Few know that Claudia Sheinbaum’s paternal grandfather was a jewelry merchant and a member of the Mexican Communist Party.

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#8 Actress Nancy Allen, 76 Her compelling performances in thrillers and science fiction solidified American actress Nancy Allen as a prominent figure in 1980s cinema. She is best known for memorable roles like Chris Hargensen in Carrie and Officer Anne Lewis in the RoboCop trilogy, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Dressed to Kill.



Little-known fact: Nancy Allen initially trained for a dancing career, attending the High School of Performing Arts.

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#9 Singer and Songwriter Glenn Medeiros, 56 An American singer and educator from Hawaii, Glenn Medeiros captivated audiences in the late 1980s with his romantic pop ballads. He is most recognized for his global hit, "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You," which topped charts worldwide. Medeiros later transitioned into a distinguished career in education, serving as a school president.



Little-known fact: He started singing on his father's tour bus on the island of Kauai when he was ten years old.

#10 Singer and Musician Hope Sandoval, 60 With her signature dreamy vocals, American singer-songwriter Hope Sandoval cultivated a unique sound through her work in alternative and psychedelic rock. She gained widespread recognition as the lead voice of Mazzy Star and later fronted Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions, releasing several acclaimed albums.



Little-known fact: She was placed in special education classes at Mark Keppel High School before eventually dropping out to listen to music.

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