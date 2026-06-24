Who Is Claudia Sheinbaum? Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is a Mexican politician and scientist, renowned for her leadership and dedication to sustainable development. She is the first woman and person of Jewish descent to lead the nation. She rose to national prominence with her election as Mexico’s 66th President in 2024, securing a landslide victory. Her calm demeanor during public debates often drew praise.

Full Name Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Jewish Education National Autonomous University of Mexico Father Carlos Sheinbaum Yoselevitz Mother Annie Pardo Cemo Siblings Julio Sheinbaum, Adriana Sheinbaum Kids Mariana Ímaz Sheinbaum, Rodrigo Ímaz Alarcón

Early Life and Education Born in Mexico City on June 24, 1962, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo grew up in a family with strong academic and scientific roots. Her father, Carlos Sheinbaum Yoselevitz, was a chemical engineer, and her mother, Annie Pardo Cemo, is a molecular biologist. She pursued advanced studies at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, earning a bachelor’s degree in Physics and later a PhD in Energy Engineering. This rigorous academic background solidified her focus on environmental issues.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Jesús María Tarriba Unger, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reconnected with her university classmate decades after their initial romance. They tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in November 2023. She was previously married to Carlos Ímaz Gispert from 1987 to 2016. Sheinbaum shares a daughter, Mariana Ímaz Sheinbaum, with Ímaz and also maintains a close relationship with his son, Rodrigo Ímaz Alarcón, whom she raised. Tarriba, her current husband, continues his career as a financial risk specialist.

Career Highlights Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo made history by becoming the first woman and the first person of Jewish descent to serve as President of Mexico, taking office in 2024. Her landslide victory secured the highest number of votes ever recorded for a presidential candidate in Mexican history. Previously, she served as the Head of Government of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023, where she implemented policies focused on environmental protection and public transportation. She also contributed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an organization that shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.