Who Is Peter Weller? Peter Francis Weller is an American actor and director, recognized for his distinctively intense screen presence. His multifaceted career also includes work as an art historian and lecturer. He broke through playing the titular character in the 1987 science fiction film RoboCop, a role that cemented his status as a cult icon. Weller’s commitment to the role involved extensive mime training for his cyborg movements.

Full Name Peter Francis Weller Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, French, and Irish Education University of North Texas, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Syracuse University, University of California, Los Angeles Father Frederick Bradford Weller Mother Dorothy Jean Davidson Kids Teddy Weller

Early Life and Education Peter Weller’s childhood involved extensive travel due to his father, Frederick Bradford Weller, a US Army helicopter pilot. His family, with a middle-class Catholic upbringing, lived in West Germany for years before moving to Texas. He attended Alamo Heights High School and the University of North Texas, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. Weller then furthered his education at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Syracuse University, and UCLA for his PhD.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Peter Weller’s earlier years, including a relationship with actress Ali MacGraw and a broken engagement to Sela Ward. Weller married actress Shari Stowe on June 24, 2006, in Positano, Italy. The couple shares one son, Teddy Weller.

Career Highlights Peter Weller’s career is largely defined by his iconic lead role as the cyborg police officer in the 1987 film RoboCop, which grossed over $53 million worldwide. He reprised this role in RoboCop 2. Beyond acting, Weller hosted the History Channel’s popular series Engineering an Empire from 2005 to 2007. He has also directed numerous television episodes for acclaimed series like Sons of Anarchy and Longmire. His work garnered a Saturn Award nomination for RoboCop and an Academy Award nomination for directing the 1993 short film Partners, cementing Weller as a versatile talent.