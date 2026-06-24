Who Is Mick Fleetwood? Mick Fleetwood is a British musician and bandleader, renowned for his distinctive drumming style and enduring presence in rock music. His rhythmic foundation proved central to the iconic sound of Fleetwood Mac. His breakout moment arrived in 1975 when Fleetwood Mac, with new members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, released their self-titled album. The record’s massive success propelled the group to international stardom, setting the stage for even greater achievements.

Full Name Mick Fleetwood Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Married to Elizabeth Jordan Net Worth $30 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish, English Education Kings School, Sherbone Park, Glos Father John Joseph Kells Fleetwood Mother Bridget Maureen Brereton Fleetwood Siblings Susan Maureen Fleetwood Kids Amy Fleetwood, Lucy Fleetwood, Ruby Fleetwood, Tessa Fleetwood

Early Life and Education Michael John Kells Fleetwood was born in Redruth, Cornwall, the second child to John Joseph Kells and Bridget Maureen Brereton Fleetwood. His early childhood involved moves to Egypt and Norway due to his father’s Royal Air Force career, fostering a unique upbringing. Fleetwood attended several English boarding schools, including Kings School, Sherbone Park, Glos, but struggled academically, often finding memorization challenging. At 13, his parents bought him a drum kit, sparking a passion that led him to leave school at 15 to pursue music in London.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mick Fleetwood’s personal life, including four marriages and an affair with bandmate Stevie Nicks. He was married to Jenny Boyd twice, then Sara Recor, and later Lynn Frankel. Fleetwood is a father to four daughters: Amy and Lucy with Jenny Boyd, and twin daughters Ruby and Tessa with Lynn Frankel. He recently married Elizabeth Jordan in April 2026, marking his fifth marriage.

Career Highlights Mick Fleetwood’s career is defined by his role as co-founder and constant drummer of Fleetwood Mac, a band that has sold over 120 million records worldwide. Their seminal album Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring hit songs like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way”. Beyond his musical contributions, Fleetwood has launched entrepreneurial ventures, including his own wine enterprise, Mick Fleetwood Private Cellar, and the successful restaurant Fleetwood’s on Front Street in Maui. He also published his memoir, Fleetwood: My Life and Adventures with Fleetwood Mac. To date, Mick Fleetwood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, cementing his legacy as a rock icon.