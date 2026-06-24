Who Is Hope Sandoval? Hope Sandoval is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for her ethereal vocals and dream pop sound. Her distinct musical style often creates an atmospheric, introspective mood. She rose to public attention as the lead vocalist of Mazzy Star, notably with their surprise breakthrough hit “Fade Into You” in the early 1990s. The song quickly became an alternative rock staple, defining a generation’s sound.

Full Name Hope Sandoval Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Mark Keppel High School Siblings One sibling, seven half-siblings

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Hope Sandoval grew up in East LA within a Mexican American family. Her parents, a butcher and a potato chip factory worker, separated when she was young. Sandoval attended Mark Keppel High School, but struggled socially and academically, eventually dropping out. She developed an early interest in music, finding solace in listening to records at home.

Notable Relationships Over the years, Hope Sandoval has been publicly linked to a few musicians, including relationships with William Reid from 1997 to 1999, and earlier ties to Anthony Kiedis. Sandoval is currently single and there are no public records of her having children. She generally keeps her personal life out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Hope Sandoval’s breakthrough came as the lead singer of Mazzy Star, co-writing nearly all the lyrics. Their 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See, featuring the hit single “Fade Into You,” achieved significant commercial success and critical acclaim. Beyond Mazzy Star, Sandoval launched Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions, releasing their debut album Bavarian Fruit Bread in 2001. She has also contributed vocals to various collaborations with artists like The Chemical Brothers and Massive Attack.