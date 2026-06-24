Who Is Mindy Kaling? Mindy Kaling is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer known for her sharp wit and relatable humor. She has carved a distinctive path in Hollywood, often championing diverse narratives and characters. She first gained widespread recognition for her work on The Office, where she played Kelly Kapoor and was a prolific writer. This breakout role established her voice as a comedic force in television.

Full Name Mindy Kaling Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Education Dartmouth College Father Avudaiappan Chokalingam Mother Swati Roy Sircar Siblings Vijay Chokalingam Kids Katherine Swati, Spencer Avu, Anne

Early Life and Education Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mindy Kaling grew up in a household shaped by her Indian immigrant parents, Avudaiappan Chokalingam, an architect, and Swati Roy Sircar, an obstetrician/gynecologist. This upbringing instilled in her a unique perspective on culture and identity. She later attended Dartmouth College, where she majored in playwriting and immersed herself in improv and a cappella. Her early interest in writing and comedy foreshadowed a successful career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mindy Kaling’s past, including an on-and-off relationship with fellow writer and actor B.J. Novak from 2004 to 2007. More recently, she confirmed her status as happily single. Kaling is a single mother to three children: Katherine, Spencer, and Anne, whose paternity she has chosen to keep private. B.J. Novak remains a close family friend and is the godfather to her children.

Career Highlights Mindy Kaling’s television work includes creating and starring in The Mindy Project, which ran for six seasons on Fox and Hulu. She also co-created the critically acclaimed Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which garnered millions of views. Beyond acting and writing, she founded the production company Kaling International in 2012, aiming to develop projects centered on women of color. Kaling has also authored two New York Times best-selling memoirs, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) and Why Not Me?. Her achievements include a Tony Award for producing the musical A Strange Loop in 2022, numerous Emmy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025, cementing Kaling as a fixture in modern pop culture.