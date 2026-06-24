Who Is Minka Kelly? Minka Dumont Kelly is an American actress and author known for her nuanced performances. Her captivating screen presence draws critical praise across genres. She gained wide recognition for her role as Lyla Garrity in the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights, with her portrayal earning accolades for its emotional depth and complexity. The series quickly became a cultural touchstone.

Full Name Minka Dumont Kelly Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Dan Reynolds Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity French, Irish, and Dutch-Indonesian Education Valley High School, New School of Cooking Father Rick Dufay Mother Maureen Dumont Kelly

Early Life and Education A challenging family life shaped Minka Kelly’s early years, often moving with her mother, Maureen Dumont Kelly, who held various jobs to make ends meet. She is the only child of her mother and former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay. Kelly attended Valley High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before pursuing a career in Los Angeles, initially training as a surgical technician. Later, her passion for cooking led her to graduate from the New School of Cooking in Culver City, California, in 2015.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly’s high-profile romances have often captured public interest. She previously dated baseball star Derek Jeter and comedian Trevor Noah. Kelly has no children, and her relationship with Reynolds began in late 2022. She often maintains a private stance regarding her personal life.

Career Highlights Minka Kelly’s acting career took off with her defining role as Lyla Garrity in the acclaimed NBC drama series Friday Night Lights, which ran from 2006 to 2009. Her performance earned critical praise, cementing her as a compelling talent. Beyond acting, Kelly expanded her creative endeavors by authoring the New York Times Best Seller Tell Me Everything: A Memoir, released in 2023. This literary achievement showcased her versatility and resonated with many readers.