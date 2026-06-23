Happy birthday to Frances McDormand , Jason Mraz , and Selma Blair ! June 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Frances Mcdormand, 69 Grounded performances and intense portrayals have defined American actress and producer Frances Louise McDormand throughout her distinguished career. She is renowned for her three Best Actress Oscar wins and for achieving the rare Triple Crown of Acting, signifying excellence across film, television, and theater.



Little-known fact: Frances McDormand famously declined a callback for the Coen brothers' debut film Blood Simple.

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#2 Singer-Songwriter Jason Mraz, 49 With a reflective, genre-blending sound, American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz gained widespread recognition for his optimistic lyrics and smooth vocals. He achieved global fame with his hit single “I'm Yours” and has collected two Grammy Awards, while also supporting environmental and arts education initiatives.



Little-known fact: Mraz once performed in an R&B band called Dressed to Kill when he was 13, singing all the high parts.

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#3 Actress Selma Blair, 54 An American actress renowned for her versatile performances, Selma Blair has captivated audiences across film and television. Her notable career includes breakout roles in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, alongside powerful advocacy work following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair authored a poignant memoir, Mean Baby.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Selma Blair lived at The Salvation Army in New York City.

#4 Producer Randy Jackson, 70 An American record executive and musician, Randy Jackson is widely recognized for his long tenure as a judge on American Idol. He also cultivated a significant career as a Grammy Award-winning producer and session bassist.



Little-known fact: Before his television fame, Randy Jackson played bass guitar for the rock band Journey on their 1986 album Raised on Radio and its subsequent tour.

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#5 Actor Joel Edgerton, 52 Known for his rugged charm and intense acting, Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton has forged a significant career across film and television. He earned an AACTA Award for his role in Animal Kingdom and directed critically acclaimed films like The Gift and Boy Erased.



Edgerton is also an ambassador for The Fred Hollows Foundation.



Little-known fact: A drama teacher once told Joel Edgerton he would never succeed as an actor due to a lisp.

#6 Jurist Clarence Thomas, 78 American Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991, upholding a conservative, originalist interpretation of the Constitution. Born in Georgia, he overcame a challenging upbringing to achieve a distinguished legal career. His influential memoir, My Grandfather's Son, offers a deeply personal account of his journey.



Little-known fact: He once considered becoming a Roman Catholic priest, attending Conception Seminary College before pursuing law.

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#7 Actress and Singer Emmanuelle Vaugier, 50 Renowned for her dynamic on-screen presence, Canadian actress Emmanuelle Vaugier gained prominence through her recurring roles in major television series. She is best known for portraying Mia on Two and a Half Men and Detective Jessica Angell on CSI: NY. Vaugier has also appeared in various films and is actively involved in animal welfare.



Little-known fact: Emmanuelle Vaugier is fluent in French, reflecting her upbringing in a French-speaking household.

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#8 Singer-Songwriter Kt Tunstall, 51 Recognized for a distinctive blend of folk-rock and pop, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall captivated audiences with her raw talent and innovative live performances. Her acclaimed debut album, Eye to the Telescope, spawned hit singles like “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” earning her a BRIT Award for Best British Female Artist. She also composed the score for the 2024 Clueless musical.



Little-known fact: Her earliest memories are Californian, from a sabbatical her adoptive father took at the University of California, Los Angeles in 1979.

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#9 Rapper and Producer Memphis Bleek, 48 An American rapper and record executive, Memphis Bleek, born Malik Deshawn Cox, emerged from Brooklyn's Marcy Houses with a raw, authentic voice. His close ties to Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records defined his early career, leading to four gold-certified albums including his 1999 debut, Coming of Age. Bleek later founded his own labels, Get Low Records and Warehouse Music Group, diversifying his influence in hip-hop.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing his music career, Memphis Bleek aspired to be a graphic artist and enjoyed drawing.

#10 Guitarist Paul Arthurs, 61 English musician Paul Benjamin Arthurs co-founded Oasis, becoming a foundational rhythm guitarist in the iconic Britpop band. He shaped their distinctive sound, contributing to albums like Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Arthurs later collaborated on various projects and rejoined Oasis for their 2024 reunion tour.



Little-known fact: Paul Arthurs earned his lifelong nickname "Bonehead" at age eight because his parents insisted on very short haircuts.

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