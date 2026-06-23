Who Is Joel Edgerton? Joel Edgerton is an Australian actor and filmmaker, known for his grounded performances and versatile screen presence. His work often explores complex characters and moral ambiguities with quiet intensity. He first gained widespread attention as Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, a role he reprised in later installments. His international breakthrough solidified with acclaimed performances in films like Animal Kingdom and Warrior.

Full Name Joel Edgerton Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Christine Centenera Net Worth $4 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity White (Dutch and Australian) Education The Hills Grammar School, Nepean Drama School Father Michael Edgerton Mother Marianne Edgerton Siblings Nash Edgerton Kids Twin daughters

Early Life and Education A childhood in Blacktown, New South Wales, Australia, shaped Joel Edgerton, son of solicitor Michael and Dutch immigrant Marianne. He fostered early creativity alongside his brother, Nash, in a supportive family environment. He matriculated at The Hills Grammar School, later refining his craft at the Nepean Drama School within the University of Western Sydney. This academic path cemented his passion for performance and laid the groundwork for his acting career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has marked Joel Edgerton’s relationships, leading to his current partnership with Christine Centenera, editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia. Previously, he dated Olympic medalist Cathy Freeman and fashion designer Alexis Blake. Edgerton and Centenera welcomed twin daughters in May 2021. He often speaks of the profound impact fatherhood has had on his life.

Career Highlights Joel Edgerton’s breakthrough performance arrived in the acclaimed Australian crime drama Animal Kingdom, earning him an AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor. He later garnered global recognition for his moving portrayal in the historical drama Loving, which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination. Beyond acting, Edgerton has successfully transitioned into filmmaking, notably writing and directing the psychological thriller The Gift. He also directed and co-wrote the critically praised drama Boy Erased, further solidifying his diverse talents. To date, Edgerton has collected numerous accolades, including multiple AACTA Awards, and he co-founded the independent production company Blue-Tongue Films, cementing his influence in modern cinema.