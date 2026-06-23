Who Is Jason Mraz? Jason Thomas Mraz, American singer-songwriter, is known for his optimistic lyrics and versatile vocal style. He effortlessly blends pop, folk, rock, and reggae influences into a distinctive sound that resonates with a broad audience. His breakout arrived with the 2002 album Waiting for My Rocket to Come, which featured the hit single “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry).” This song introduced his rapid-fire vocal delivery, establishing his presence on the Billboard Hot 100.

Full Name Jason Thomas Mraz Gender Male Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lee-Davis High School, The American Musical and Dramatic Academy Father Tom Mraz Mother June Tomes

Early Life and Education Born in Mechanicsville, Virginia, Jason Thomas Mraz grew up with parents Tom Mraz and June Tomes, who divorced when he was five. His paternal side has Czech ancestry, and his surname means “frost.” He attended Lee-Davis High School, where he was active in the cheerleading squad and drama club. Mraz briefly studied musical theater at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York before focusing on songwriting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jason Mraz’s personal life. He was married to Sheridan Edley from 2001 to 2002 and was later engaged to singer-songwriter Tristan Prettyman. Mraz married Christina Carano in 2015, but they divorced in 2023. He currently appears to be single and has no children.

Career Highlights Jason Mraz’s album We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. became a global success, driven by the enduring hit single “I’m Yours.” This track spent a record 76 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved Diamond certification. Beyond music, Mraz established the Jason Mraz Foundation, supporting causes related to human equality, environmental preservation, and arts education. He also notably ventured onto Broadway in the musical Waitress. To date, Mraz has collected two Grammy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and a People’s Choice Award, cementing his legacy as a celebrated pop troubadour.