Who Is Randy Jackson? Randall Darius Jackson is an American record executive and musician known for his insightful critiques and amiable presence. He has shaped countless careers in music with his vast industry knowledge. He broke into the public eye as a judge on the hit reality series American Idol, where his signature phrase “Yo, Dawg!” became a cultural touchstone. Jackson’s genuine demeanor resonated with millions of viewers.

Full Name Randall Darius Jackson Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Southern University Father Herman Jackson Mother Julia Jackson Kids Taylor Jackson, Zoe Jackson, Jordan Jackson

Early Life and Education Born on June 23, 1956, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Randy Jackson grew up in a household with his father, Herman, a plant foreman, and his mother, Julia, a homemaker. He developed an early passion for music, beginning bass guitar at age thirteen. Jackson pursued formal training at Southern University, graduating in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in music. His education provided a strong foundation for a multifaceted career as a session musician, producer, and executive.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Randall Darius Jackson’s personal life, including his first marriage to Elizabeth Jackson, which ended in 1990. He later married Erika Riker in 1995, a union that lasted until their divorce was finalized in 2019. Jackson is a father to three children: daughter Taylor from his first marriage, and daughter Zoe and son Jordan with Erika Riker. He is currently not in a public romantic relationship.

Career Highlights Randy Jackson’s extensive career in music spans diverse genres, initially making his mark as a session bassist for icons like Herbie Hancock and Bob Dylan. He later served as Vice President of A&R at Columbia Records and MCA Records, contributing to over one thousand gold and multi-platinum albums. Beyond his executive roles, Jackson became a household name as a judge on American Idol for twelve seasons. He also earned a Grammy Award as a producer, notably for Gladys Knight’s album At Last in 2001.