Paul Arthurs: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paul Arthurs
June 23, 1965
Manchester, England
61 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Paul Arthurs?
British musician Paul Benjamin Arthurs co-founded the seminal rock band Oasis. His foundational rhythm guitar work shaped their distinctive Britpop sound, resonating with millions globally.
He first garnered widespread public attention with Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe. This record became the fastest-selling debut in British history and propelled the band to international fame.
|Full Name
|Paul Benjamin Arthurs
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Grammar School
|Mother
|Delia
|Kids
|Lucy Arthurs, Jude Arthurs
Early Life and Education
Paul Benjamin Arthurs grew up in an Irish Catholic household in Manchester, England. His father worked in demolition, and young Paul took piano and accordion lessons.
He attended St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Grammar School in Prestwich. Leaving in 1981, his early musical passion led him to form his first band, Pleasure and Pain, in 1984.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage defines Paul Arthurs’s personal life, as he wed Kate in the late 1980s. He departed Oasis in 1999, specifically citing a desire to spend more time with his young family.
Paul and Kate Arthurs share two children, a daughter named Lucy Arthurs and a son named Jude Arthurs. Noel Gallagher is godfather to their daughter, Lucy.
Career Highlights
Paul Arthurs was instrumental in Oasis’s formation, laying down the rhythm guitar. This defined their Britpop sound on albums like Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, achieving massive success.
After leaving Oasis, Arthurs continued his musical journey with new projects. He formed Moondog One with members of The Smiths and later toured with Liam Gallagher’s solo band.
To date, his contributions with Oasis garnered numerous accolades and cemented his role in shaping one of the most influential rock bands of all time.
See Also
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