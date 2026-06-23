Who Is Paul Arthurs? British musician Paul Benjamin Arthurs co-founded the seminal rock band Oasis. His foundational rhythm guitar work shaped their distinctive Britpop sound, resonating with millions globally. He first garnered widespread public attention with Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe. This record became the fastest-selling debut in British history and propelled the band to international fame.

Full Name Paul Benjamin Arthurs Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality British Ethnicity White Education St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Grammar School Mother Delia Kids Lucy Arthurs, Jude Arthurs

Early Life and Education Paul Benjamin Arthurs grew up in an Irish Catholic household in Manchester, England. His father worked in demolition, and young Paul took piano and accordion lessons. He attended St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Grammar School in Prestwich. Leaving in 1981, his early musical passion led him to form his first band, Pleasure and Pain, in 1984.

Notable Relationships A long-term marriage defines Paul Arthurs’s personal life, as he wed Kate in the late 1980s. He departed Oasis in 1999, specifically citing a desire to spend more time with his young family. Paul and Kate Arthurs share two children, a daughter named Lucy Arthurs and a son named Jude Arthurs. Noel Gallagher is godfather to their daughter, Lucy.