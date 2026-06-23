Who Is Emmanuelle Vaugier? Emmanuelle Vaugier is a Canadian actress known for her versatile performances across comedy, drama, and horror genres. Her nuanced portrayals consistently draw audiences into each character’s world. Her breakout arrived with the recurring role of Mia on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, where her portrayal as Charlie Harper’s on-again, off-again fiancée gained widespread recognition. This role significantly elevated her public profile.

Full Name Emmanuelle Frederique Vaugier Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Crofton House School, Magee Secondary School Siblings Jason Vaugier

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Emmanuelle Vaugier grew up in a French-speaking Roman Catholic household, to parents who had immigrated from France. Her older brother, Jason, was also part of this close-knit family environment. Vaugier attended Crofton House School, an all-girls private institution, before transferring to Magee Secondary School for its specialized academic program. Her early interest in performing arts blossomed through school plays, sparking her desire to act professionally.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Emmanuelle Vaugier’s personal life, including relationships with actors Jason Gray-Stanford and Josh Cooke. She was also linked to television producer Chuck Lorre from 2010 to 2012, reportedly meeting on the set of Two and a Half Men. Vaugier has no children and is not currently in a publicly confirmed relationship, maintaining a private stance on her romantic life since her last verified partnership.

Career Highlights Emmanuelle Vaugier has built a reputation for compelling television roles, notably as Detective Jessica Angell on CSI: NY and the powerful Morrigan in the Syfy fantasy series Lost Girl. She anchored significant storylines in these popular series. Beyond television, Vaugier featured in the Saw horror franchise as Addison Corday and launched The Fluffball Foundation, a philanthropic effort dedicated to animal welfare causes. This work showcases her commitment to causes beyond acting.