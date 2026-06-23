Emmanuelle Vaugier: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Emmanuelle Vaugier
June 23, 1976
Vancouver, Canada
50 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Emmanuelle Vaugier?
Emmanuelle Vaugier is a Canadian actress known for her versatile performances across comedy, drama, and horror genres. Her nuanced portrayals consistently draw audiences into each character’s world.
Her breakout arrived with the recurring role of Mia on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, where her portrayal as Charlie Harper’s on-again, off-again fiancée gained widespread recognition. This role significantly elevated her public profile.
|Full Name
|Emmanuelle Frederique Vaugier
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Crofton House School, Magee Secondary School
|Siblings
|Jason Vaugier
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Emmanuelle Vaugier grew up in a French-speaking Roman Catholic household, to parents who had immigrated from France. Her older brother, Jason, was also part of this close-knit family environment.
Vaugier attended Crofton House School, an all-girls private institution, before transferring to Magee Secondary School for its specialized academic program. Her early interest in performing arts blossomed through school plays, sparking her desire to act professionally.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Emmanuelle Vaugier’s personal life, including relationships with actors Jason Gray-Stanford and Josh Cooke. She was also linked to television producer Chuck Lorre from 2010 to 2012, reportedly meeting on the set of Two and a Half Men.
Vaugier has no children and is not currently in a publicly confirmed relationship, maintaining a private stance on her romantic life since her last verified partnership.
Career Highlights
Emmanuelle Vaugier has built a reputation for compelling television roles, notably as Detective Jessica Angell on CSI: NY and the powerful Morrigan in the Syfy fantasy series Lost Girl. She anchored significant storylines in these popular series.
Beyond television, Vaugier featured in the Saw horror franchise as Addison Corday and launched The Fluffball Foundation, a philanthropic effort dedicated to animal welfare causes. This work showcases her commitment to causes beyond acting.
Signature Quote
“Horror movies have never been my thing. I love psychological thrillers like The Exorcist, The Shining, even though they scare the living daylights out of me.”
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