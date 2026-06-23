Who Is Selma Blair? Selma Blair is an American actress known for her distinctive roles and candid resilience. Her performances often infuse complex characters with unexpected vulnerability and sharp wit, captivating audiences across diverse genres. Blair achieved widespread recognition with her portrayal of Cecile Caldwell in the 1999 cult drama Cruel Intentions. This role, and her memorable on-screen kiss, earned her an MTV Movie Award.

Full Name Selma Blair Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hillel Day School, Cranbrook Kingswood, Kalamazoo College, New York University, University of Michigan Father Elliot I. Beitner Mother Molly Ann Cooke Siblings Katherine Beitner, Elizabeth Beitner, Marie Beitner Kids Arthur Saint Bleick

Early Life and Education Born Selma Blair Beitner in Southfield, Michigan, on June 23, 1972, she was the youngest of four daughters. Her parents, lawyers Molly Ann Cooke and Elliot I. Beitner, provided a Jewish upbringing, and she attended Hillel Day School. Blair later attended Cranbrook Kingswood and Kalamazoo College, initially studying photography. She then transferred to the University of Michigan, graduating magna cum laude with degrees in photography, psychology, and English, before pursuing acting in New York City.

Notable Relationships Selma Blair’s public relationships include a marriage to writer Ahmet Zappa and a partnership with fashion designer Jason Bleick. She married Zappa in January 2004, divorcing in June 2006, and later welcomed a son with Bleick. Blair shares her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, with Jason Bleick, with whom she co-parents. She has been romantically involved with director Ron Carlson since at least 2015, though her current relationship status is not publicly detailed.

Career Highlights Selma Blair’s acting career surged with her breakthrough performance in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions. Her memorable role as Cecile Caldwell garnered an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, establishing her as a fresh face in Hollywood. Beyond acting, Blair became a prominent advocate after her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis. She openly shared her journey in the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair and her memoir Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, inspiring many. Blair’s influence extends to fashion, being featured in campaigns and recognized for her style. She also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children for narrating The Diary of Anne Frank.