Who Is KT Tunstall? Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is renowned for her distinctive folk-rock sound and electrifying live performances, often showcasing her innovative use of a loop pedal. Her music blends soulful vocals with acoustic guitar-driven melodies, captivating audiences worldwide. Tunstall first captured public attention with a spontaneous 2004 solo performance of her song “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” on Later… with Jools Holland. The captivating act propelled her debut album, Eye to the Telescope, to widespread commercial success, quickly making her a household name.

Full Name Kate Victoria Tunstall Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Chinese, Scottish, Irish Education Lawhead Primary, Madras College, High School of Dundee, Kent School, Royal Holloway, University of London Father David Tunstall Mother Rosemarie Tunstall Siblings Joe Tunstall, Dan Tunstall, Siobhan Corrigan, Lesley-Anne Corrigan

Early Life and Education Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Kate Victoria Tunstall was adopted at 18 days old by David and Rosemarie Tunstall, a physicist and a primary school teacher, respectively. Her childhood in St Andrews, Fife, with adopted brothers Joe and Dan, fostered an early love for music in a quiet home environment. She attended Lawhead Primary, Madras College, and the High School of Dundee before spending her final high school year at Kent School in Connecticut, US. Tunstall later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Drama & Music from Royal Holloway, University of London, where her musical talents continued to flourish.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kate Victoria Tunstall’s personal journey, including her marriage to Luke Bullen, the drummer in her band, in September 2008. Their union lasted until their divorce in May 2013, following a separation the previous year. Tunstall later married Alexander Preston in February 2015, but that marriage also concluded, with a divorce filing in August 2022. Kate Victoria Tunstall is currently single.

Career Highlights Kate Victoria Tunstall’s breakthrough came with her debut album, Eye to the Telescope, released in 2004, which sold over five million copies worldwide. The record featured the singles “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” establishing her as a formidable presence in the music industry. Beyond her chart success, Tunstall expanded her creative output by contributing original music to the 2024 revised musical adaptation of Clueless. She also released Nut in 2022, the final album in her Soul, Body and Mind trilogy, showcasing diverse artistic ventures.