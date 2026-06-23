Who Is Memphis Bleek? Memphis Bleek is an American rapper and record executive, known for his deep ties to Roc-A-Fella Records and his distinct East Coast hip-hop sound. He has consistently delivered raw street lyricism throughout his career, balancing artistry with entrepreneurial ventures. His breakout moment arrived with a prominent appearance on Jay-Z’s 1996 album Reasonable Doubt. This early exposure led to his own gold-certified debut album, Coming of Age, released in 1999, cementing his place in the rap game.

Full Name Memphis Bleek Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education Dropped out of high school, later earned a GED Siblings Sean Price Kids a daughter, a son

Early Life and Education Born Malik Deshawn Cox in Brooklyn, New York, Memphis Bleek grew up in the Marcy Houses, a public housing complex he shared with future mentor Jay-Z. He was raised by his single mother, with a stepfather named Derek also present in his early life. Bleek attended Eastern District High School but later dropped out to pursue music; he subsequently earned a GED.

Notable Relationships Memphis Bleek married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Coombs, in December 2014. Their wedding in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, was attended by Jay-Z, highlighting his close industry ties. Bleek has a daughter with Ashley Coombs, born in July 2018, and a son from a prior relationship, born in June 2002.

Career Highlights Memphis Bleek established himself as a prominent figure in hip-hop by becoming the first artist signed to Roc-A-Fella Records. He released four major label studio albums, including his debut Coming of Age, all of which achieved gold certification. Beyond his music, Bleek co-starred as Blizz in the 2002 crime film State Property and appeared in Paper Soldiers. He also founded his own labels, Get Low Records in 1998 and Warehouse Music Group in 2016, through which he signed artists like Casanova.