Who Is Aubrey Plaza? Aubrey Christina Plaza is an American actress known for her distinctive deadpan comedic style. Her work often brings a unique, sardonic humor to diverse roles. Plaza gained widespread recognition as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, a role that became a breakout moment. Her portrayal of the apathetic intern quickly earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Aubrey Christina Plaza Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Christopher Abbott Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican And Irish-English Education Ursuline Academy, New York University Tisch School Of The Arts Father David Plaza Mother Bernadette Plaza Siblings Renee Plaza, Natalie Plaza

Early Life and Education Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Aubrey Christina Plaza’s parents, Bernadette and David, were young and worked tirelessly to support their family. She was largely raised by her Irish grandparents and Puerto Rican family. Plaza attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, and later the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied film and television production. Her early interest in community theater foreshadowed her acting career.

Notable Relationships Aubrey Plaza is currently in a relationship with actor Christopher Abbott, with whom she is expecting her first child. Their romance became public after collaborating on projects. Plaza was previously married to writer and director Jeff Baena, a frequent creative collaborator, who passed away in January 2025 following their separation in late 2024.

Career Highlights Aubrey Plaza rose to prominence with her role as April Ludgate on the acclaimed NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, which solidified her deadpan comedic persona. Her performance earned significant praise and established her as a comedic force. Plaza further expanded her career by producing and starring in critically acclaimed films like Ingrid Goes West and Emily the Criminal. She also received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her standout role in the HBO anthology series The White Lotus.