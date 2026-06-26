Who Is Paul Thomas Anderson? Paul Thomas Anderson is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, renowned for his intricate character studies and bold visual style. His body of work often explores themes of dysfunctional families and the search for connection. He achieved widespread public recognition with his 1997 breakout film, Boogie Nights, an expansive drama set in the Golden Age of adult film. The critical and commercial success of the film firmly established his distinctive artistic voice.

Full Name Paul Thomas Anderson Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Buckley School, John Thomas Dye School, Campbell Hall School, Cushing Academy, Montclair College Preparatory School Father Ernie Anderson Mother Edwina Gough Kids Pearl Minnie Anderson, Lucille Anderson, Jack Anderson, Minnie Ida Anderson

Early Life and Education Born in Studio City, Los Angeles, Paul Thomas Anderson grew up in the San Fernando Valley, where his father, Ernie Anderson, worked as a well-known media personality and voiceover artist. His father’s career influenced Anderson’s early passion for filmmaking. Anderson attended several private schools, including the Buckley School and Montclair College Preparatory School, where he made his first short film. He briefly enrolled in film programs at New York University and Emerson College but quickly chose to pursue hands-on filmmaking experience instead.

Notable Relationships Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson has been in a long-term relationship with actress and comedian Maya Rudolph since 2001. Their enduring partnership is a notable aspect of his personal life, often kept private from intense media scrutiny. Anderson and Rudolph share four children, building a family together away from the spotlight. The couple frequently attends industry events, publicly acknowledging their bond.

Career Highlights Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed films include Boogie Nights (1997) and the epic There Will Be Blood (2007), which earned eight Academy Award nominations. His diverse filmography consistently garners major awards attention. Beyond feature films, Anderson founded The Ghoulardi Film Company, named after his father’s television persona. He also directed numerous music videos for artists such as Fiona Apple and Radiohead. To date, Anderson has won three Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and four British Academy Film Awards, including directorial prizes from the Cannes, Venice, and Berlin Film Festivals.