Chris O’Donnell: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chris O’Donnell
June 26, 1970
Winnetka, Illinois, US
56 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Chris O’Donnell?
Christopher Eugene O’Donnell is an American actor recognized for his wholesome image and enduring career spanning film and television. His relaxed demeanor and versatile performances have consistently resonated with audiences.
He garnered widespread attention for his starring role in the 1992 drama Scent of a Woman, earning a Golden Globe nomination. This pivotal performance launched him into Hollywood’s leading ranks.
|Full Name
|Christopher Eugene O’Donnell
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married Caroline Fentress
|Net Worth
|$25 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Loyola Academy, Boston College
|Father
|William Charles O’Donnell Sr.
|Mother
|Julie Ann Rohs von Brecht
|Kids
|Lily Anne O’Donnell, Christopher Eugene O’Donnell Jr., Charles McHugh O’Donnell, Finley O’Donnell, Maeve Frances O’Donnell
Early Life and Education
Chris O’Donnell, the youngest of seven children, grew up in a close-knit Roman Catholic family in Winnetka, Illinois. His parents, William Charles O’Donnell Sr. and Julie Ann Rohs von Brecht, fostered a supportive home.
He attended Loyola Academy in Wilmette before pursuing higher education at Boston College. There, O’Donnell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing in 1992, balancing studies with early modeling work.
Notable Relationships
A long-term commitment has defined Chris O’Donnell’s personal life, marrying Caroline Fentress in April 1997. Their enduring partnership began after meeting through Caroline’s brother.
O’Donnell and Fentress share five children: Lily Anne, Christopher Eugene Jr., Charles McHugh, Finley, and Maeve Frances. The couple prioritizes family life and a hands-on approach to parenting.
Career Highlights
Chris O’Donnell secured his breakthrough with the critically acclaimed film Scent of a Woman, earning him a Golden Globe nomination in 1993. This powerful performance opposite Al Pacino established him as a significant young talent in Hollywood.
He then solidified his mainstream recognition as Robin in the successful Batman Forever and Batman & Robin films during the mid-1990s. More recently, O’Donnell starred for fourteen seasons as Special Agent G. Callen on the CBS police procedural NCIS: Los Angeles, ending in 2023.
O’Donnell has also been recognized with a Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Most Promising Actor and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. These accolades underscore his lasting impact in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I’ve grown up a little bit. I’m almost 40 years old now. But everyone was introduced to me when I was 18 and I looked like I was 15. I’ve been around a long time.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 25, 2026
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