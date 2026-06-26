Who Is Jacob Elordi? Jacob Nathaniel Elordi is an Australian actor known for his commanding screen presence and impressive stature. He has built a reputation for embodying complex characters with compelling intensity. He first gained widespread recognition as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, a role that quickly made him a global teen heartthrob. His subsequent pivot to HBO’s Euphoria, playing Nate Jacobs, cemented his versatility and serious acting prowess.

Full Name Jacob Nathaniel Elordi Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Australian, Basque Education St. Kevin’s College, St Joseph’s College, Nudgee Father John Elordi Mother Melissa Elordi Siblings Isabella Elordi, Jalynn Elordi

Early Life and Education Growing up in Brisbane, Australia, Jacob Elordi was raised in a working-class household by his parents, John and Melissa, alongside three older sisters. His father, of Basque descent, instilled a strong family foundation. He attended St. Kevin’s College and St Joseph’s College, Nudgee, where an early rugby injury shifted his focus toward school musicals. Elordi soon discovered a deep passion for acting, finding purpose in performance and storytelling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jacob Elordi’s journey in the public eye, including relationships with co-stars Joey King and Zendaya. He also dated models Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade Giannulli, with whom he had an on-again-off-again connection. Elordi has no children. He is reportedly single, following his on-and-off relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli that ended more recently in February 2026, and a brief reported link to Kendall Jenner.

Career Highlights Jacob Elordi’s breakthrough arrived with the Netflix franchise The Kissing Booth, which swiftly transformed him into a global teen idol. He then captivated audiences as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s critically acclaimed Euphoria series. His career deepened with performances in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, where he portrayed Elvis Presley, and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, earning him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Elordi has also received a Critics’ Choice Award and three AACTA Awards, solidifying his standing as a versatile and influential actor in contemporary cinema.