Who Is Jason Schwartzman? American actor and musician Jason Francesco Schwartzman is known for his distinctive quirky performances and deadpan delivery. His work often brings a unique comedic sensibility to independent films. He first gained widespread notice with his starring role in Wes Anderson’s 1998 film Rushmore, a breakout moment that launched his career. This performance established his presence as a singular talent in cinema.

Full Name Jason Francesco Schwartzman Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Brady Cunningham Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Polish Jewish, Italian American Education Windward School Father Jack Schwartzman Mother Talia Shire Siblings Robert Schwartzman, Matthew Orlando Shire, John Schwartzman, Stephanie Schwartzman Kids Marlowe Rivers Schwartzman, two other children

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Jason Francesco Schwartzman grew up immersed in a filmmaking family, the son of actress Talia Shire and producer Jack Schwartzman. He is also a member of the renowned Coppola family. He attended the Windward School in Los Angeles, where he developed an early interest in music. Before acting, Schwartzman gained recognition as the drummer for the rock band Phantom Planet.

Notable Relationships Currently married to art and design director Brady Cunningham, Jason Schwartzman exchanged vows with her on July 11, 2009, in a private ceremony. The couple shares three children, with whom they co-parent. Schwartzman maintains a private family life, focusing on his enduring marriage and parental role.

Career Highlights Jason Schwartzman’s breakthrough arrived with his acclaimed lead performance in Wes Anderson’s 1998 film Rushmore, earning him a YoungStar Award. He then gained further recognition for roles in Marie Antoinette and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. His career expanded through extensive collaborations with Wes Anderson, including co-writing The Darjeeling Limited and lending his voice to Fantastic Mr. Fox and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Schwartzman also starred in the HBO series Bored to Death. Beyond acting, Schwartzman established a solo music project, Coconut Records, releasing several albums. His distinct style in both film and music has cemented his status as a versatile and influential artist.