Jason Schwartzman: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jason Schwartzman
June 26, 1980
Los Angeles, California, US
46 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Jason Schwartzman?
American actor and musician Jason Francesco Schwartzman is known for his distinctive quirky performances and deadpan delivery. His work often brings a unique comedic sensibility to independent films.
He first gained widespread notice with his starring role in Wes Anderson’s 1998 film Rushmore, a breakout moment that launched his career. This performance established his presence as a singular talent in cinema.
|Full Name
|Jason Francesco Schwartzman
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Brady Cunningham
|Net Worth
|$25 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White, Polish Jewish, Italian American
|Education
|Windward School
|Father
|Jack Schwartzman
|Mother
|Talia Shire
|Siblings
|Robert Schwartzman, Matthew Orlando Shire, John Schwartzman, Stephanie Schwartzman
|Kids
|Marlowe Rivers Schwartzman, two other children
Early Life and Education
Born in Los Angeles, California, Jason Francesco Schwartzman grew up immersed in a filmmaking family, the son of actress Talia Shire and producer Jack Schwartzman. He is also a member of the renowned Coppola family.
He attended the Windward School in Los Angeles, where he developed an early interest in music. Before acting, Schwartzman gained recognition as the drummer for the rock band Phantom Planet.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to art and design director Brady Cunningham, Jason Schwartzman exchanged vows with her on July 11, 2009, in a private ceremony.
The couple shares three children, with whom they co-parent. Schwartzman maintains a private family life, focusing on his enduring marriage and parental role.
Career Highlights
Jason Schwartzman’s breakthrough arrived with his acclaimed lead performance in Wes Anderson’s 1998 film Rushmore, earning him a YoungStar Award. He then gained further recognition for roles in Marie Antoinette and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
His career expanded through extensive collaborations with Wes Anderson, including co-writing The Darjeeling Limited and lending his voice to Fantastic Mr. Fox and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Schwartzman also starred in the HBO series Bored to Death.
Beyond acting, Schwartzman established a solo music project, Coconut Records, releasing several albums. His distinct style in both film and music has cemented his status as a versatile and influential artist.
Signature Quote
“I just find that the harder you work and the more effort you put into yourself, the better you’ll be.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 25, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 24, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 23, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0