Who Is Chris Isaak? Christopher Joseph Isaak is an American singer and songwriter known for his unique reverb-laden rockabilly style. His smooth baritone voice often evokes a classic 1950s rock and roll sound. Isaak’s breakout moment arrived with the hit song “Wicked Game,” which gained widespread recognition after its use in the 1990 film Wild at Heart. The iconic black-and-white music video further cemented his image.

Full Name Christopher Joseph Isaak Gender Male Height 6 feet 0.5 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $21 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Amos Alonzo Stagg High School, San Joaquin Delta Community College, University of the Pacific Father Joseph Isaak Mother Dorothy Vignolo Siblings Nick Isaak, Jeff Isaak

Early Life and Education Born Christopher Joseph Isaak in Stockton, California, Isaak grew up in a working-class household with his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Isaak. His early musical interests were sparked by his parents’ record collection. He attended Amos Alonzo Stagg High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1974. Isaak later earned a bachelor’s degree in English and communications arts from the University of the Pacific in 1981.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chris Isaak’s personal life, though he has famously remained a lifelong bachelor. He was linked to actress Bai Ling, Minnie Driver, and Caroline Rhea in the early 2000s. Isaak has no children and has often stated his career is his primary focus. He maintains that his band, Silvertone, is his longest relationship.

Career Highlights Chris Isaak’s career breakthrough came with the 1989 album Heart Shaped World, featuring his signature hit “Wicked Game.” The song became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved double platinum certification. Beyond music, Isaak starred in The Chris Isaak Show on Showtime from 2001 to 2004, a sitcom depicting fictionalized accounts of his rock star life. He also hosted The Chris Isaak Hour, an interview and performance series. His music video for “Wicked Game” garnered two MTV Video Music Awards in 1991. Isaak received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance at the Americana Music Honors & Awards in 2022.