Who Is Patty Smyth? Patricia Smyth is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful vocals and distinctive new wave image. Her dynamic stage presence captivated audiences throughout the 1980s. She first gained widespread attention as the fiery lead vocalist of the rock band Scandal. Their debut EP, featuring the hit “Goodbye to You,” became Columbia Records’ biggest-selling EP, earning heavy rotation on MTV.

Full Name Patricia Smyth Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education City-As-School Father George Smyth Mother Betty Smyth Siblings Elizabeth Kids Ruby, Anna, Ava

Early Life and Education Patty Smyth was born in New York City to Betty and George Smyth, growing up across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Her mother was a nightclub owner, influencing her early pull toward music. She received a public school education in New York, notably attending City-As-School in Greenwich Village. This progressive high school fostered creativity, shaping her artistic development.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Patty Smyth’s personal life, including a marriage to musician Richard Hell in the mid-1980s. More recently, she married former tennis star John McEnroe in 1997 after they met in 1993. Smyth has three daughters: Ruby from her marriage to Hell, and Anna and Ava with McEnroe. She remains married to McEnroe and balances family life with her music career.

Career Highlights Patty Smyth’s distinctive voice powered Scandal to early 1980s rock stardom, with their debut EP becoming Columbia Records’ biggest seller. Hits like “Goodbye to You” and “The Warrior” dominated radio airwaves. Her solo career brought further success, including the album Never Enough and the chart-topping duet “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” with Don Henley. This ballad vaulted her to number one in Canada and number two on the Billboard Hot 100. She also earned Grammy and Academy Award nominations for co-writing “Look What Love Has Done” for the film Junior. Smyth’s enduring presence has cemented her as a significant voice in rock and pop.