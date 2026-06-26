Who Is Ariana Grande? Ariana Grande-Butera is an American singer and actress renowned for her impressive four-octave vocal range and influential pop sound. Her work consistently tops global charts. She first gained widespread recognition as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, leading to her debut album, Yours Truly. The album quickly topped the Billboard 200, cementing her status as a teen idol.

Full Name Ariana Grande-Butera Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $240 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Education Pine Crest School, North Broward Preparatory School Father Edward Butera Mother Joan Grande Siblings Frankie Grande

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida, Ariana Grande-Butera grew up in a household with a businesswoman mother, Joan Grande, and a graphic designer father, Edward Butera. Her older half-brother, Frankie Grande, is an entertainer. She attended Pine Crest School and later North Broward Preparatory School, where she participated in local theater productions. Her early performing career included the Broadway musical 13, foreshadowing her eventual rise in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ariana Grande-Butera’s public life, including relationships with rapper Mac Miller and comedian Pete Davidson. She was married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021. Grande and Gomez divorced in 2024. She has no children.

Career Highlights Ariana Grande-Butera launched her music career with the 2013 debut album Yours Truly, which topped the Billboard 200 chart. Her subsequent albums, including My Everything and Dangerous Woman, delivered multiple international hit singles. Grande expanded her brand with the launch of her successful fragrance line in 2015, which has generated over one billion dollars in retail sales. She also introduced her R.E.M. Beauty cosmetics line in 2021, focusing on inclusivity and high-performing products. To date, Grande has collected three Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, and multiple Billboard Music Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.