Gretchen Wilson performing live on stage, singing into a microphone and playing an electric guitar. Her long hair is flowing as she delivers a passionate performance.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Gretchen Wilson

Born

June 26, 1973

Died
Birthplace

Pocahontas, Illinois, US

Age

53 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Gretchen Wilson?

Gretchen Frances Wilson is an American singer-songwriter renowned for her distinctive country rock sound and rebellious spirit. Her music often celebrates blue-collar pride and empowers listeners with its authentic message.

She burst into the public eye in 2004 with the hit single “Redneck Woman,” which quickly topped the Billboard country charts. This anthem established her signature blend of grit and honesty.

Full NameGretchen Frances Wilson
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationEighth grade; GED
KidsGrace Frances Penner

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Pocahontas, Illinois, Gretchen Wilson experienced a challenging childhood with her teenage single mother, often moving between trailer parks. Her father left the family when she was two years old.

Wilson left school after the eighth grade, beginning work as a cook and bartender by age fourteen. She later earned her GED at age 34, advocating for adult education programs.

Notable Relationships

Gretchen Wilson was briefly married to former bandmate Larry Rolens, a relationship followed by a long-term partnership with Michael Penner.

Wilson shares one daughter, Grace Frances Penner, with Michael Penner, with whom she co-parents. She has not publicly confirmed another partner since.

Career Highlights

Gretchen Wilson’s breakthrough arrived with her Grammy Award-winning debut single “Redneck Woman,” which soared to number one on the Billboard country charts in 2004. Her debut album, Here for the Party, sold five million copies.

She launched her own label, Redneck Records, in 2009, asserting independent control over her music and releasing albums like I Got Your Country Right Here. Wilson also frequently performs at major festivals and tour venues.

Signature Quote

“All the good and bad in my life… it’s where all the songs come from. I’ve lived them all.”

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