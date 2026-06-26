Who Is Gretchen Wilson? Gretchen Frances Wilson is an American singer-songwriter renowned for her distinctive country rock sound and rebellious spirit. Her music often celebrates blue-collar pride and empowers listeners with its authentic message. She burst into the public eye in 2004 with the hit single “Redneck Woman,” which quickly topped the Billboard country charts. This anthem established her signature blend of grit and honesty.

Full Name Gretchen Frances Wilson Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Eighth grade; GED Kids Grace Frances Penner

Early Life and Education Growing up in Pocahontas, Illinois, Gretchen Wilson experienced a challenging childhood with her teenage single mother, often moving between trailer parks. Her father left the family when she was two years old. Wilson left school after the eighth grade, beginning work as a cook and bartender by age fourteen. She later earned her GED at age 34, advocating for adult education programs.

Notable Relationships Gretchen Wilson was briefly married to former bandmate Larry Rolens, a relationship followed by a long-term partnership with Michael Penner. Wilson shares one daughter, Grace Frances Penner, with Michael Penner, with whom she co-parents. She has not publicly confirmed another partner since.

Career Highlights Gretchen Wilson’s breakthrough arrived with her Grammy Award-winning debut single “Redneck Woman,” which soared to number one on the Billboard country charts in 2004. Her debut album, Here for the Party, sold five million copies. She launched her own label, Redneck Records, in 2009, asserting independent control over her music and releasing albums like I Got Your Country Right Here. Wilson also frequently performs at major festivals and tour venues.