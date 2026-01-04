Happy birthday to Victor Wembanyama , Coco Jones , and Charles Melton ! January 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Basketball Player Victor Wembanyama, 22 Instantly recognizable for his unprecedented combination of height and skill, French professional basketball player Victor Wembanyama swiftly rose to global fame. He captivated audiences after being drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing a game that redefines traditional court roles. Wembanyama became the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year by unanimous vote.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on basketball, Victor Wembanyama played football as a goalkeeper and also practiced judo.

RELATED:

#2 Singer and Actress Coco Jones, 28 An American singer and actress, Coco Jones burst into the spotlight with her leading role in the 2012 Disney Channel movie Let It Shine. She later earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance with her hit single "ICU" and gained acclaim for her role in the Bel-Air series.



Little-known fact: Coco Jones was a competitive gymnast in her youth and was reportedly the tallest gymnast in her city.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actor Charles Melton, 35 Known for grounded performances, American actor Charles Melton earned critical praise for his role in the drama May December. He gained widespread recognition as Reggie Mantle on the CW series Riverdale. His early career also included success as a fashion model.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Charles Melton worked as a highly-rated dog walker in Los Angeles.

#4 Actress Dafne Keen, 21 Celebrated for her intense and captivating performances, Dafne Keen is a Spanish and British actress who first commanded attention with her film debut. She starred as Laura in the superhero movie Logan, earning critical acclaim for her powerful portrayal. Keen later took on the lead role of Lyra Belacqua in the acclaimed fantasy series His Dark Materials.



Little-known fact: Dafne Keen already spoke Spanish and was trained in martial arts before successfully auditioning for her breakout role in the film Logan.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actor Jaeden Martell, 23 Known for his emotionally intelligent performances, Jaeden Martell is an American actor who first captivated audiences with his role as Bill Denbrough in the 2017 horror hit It. He has since continued to impress in diverse projects, including the mystery film Knives Out and the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Jaeden Martell appeared in several commercials, including one for a Hyundai Super Bowl ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Singer and Songwriter Till Lindemann, 63 Renowned for his commanding stage presence, German singer-songwriter Till Lindemann is the driving force behind the industrial metal band Rammstein. He has captivated global audiences with his deep vocals and provocative lyrics, leading the band to sell over 25 million records.



Beyond music, Lindemann is a published poet and a certified pyrotechnician for Rammstein's explosive live performances.



Little-known fact: Till Lindemann is a certified pyrotechnician, personally designing and executing the elaborate fire effects seen in Rammstein's live performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Football Player Derrick Henry, 32 American professional football running back Derrick Henry emerged as a force, earning the 2015 Heisman Trophy and leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship. Henry is widely recognized for his powerful rushing style and becoming the eighth NFL player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. He was named the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.



Little-known fact: Due to his impressive size and power at a young age, Derrick Henry’s birth certificate was often requested at his youth football games.

#8 Footballer Toni Kroos, 36 Renowned for his elegant playmaking, German former professional footballer Toni Kroos left an indelible mark on the sport. He is celebrated for his exceptional vision and precise passing that orchestrated numerous victories for his teams.



Kroos collected an impressive array of titles, including multiple UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and a 2014 FIFA World Cup title with Germany, solidifying his status as one of football's greatest midfielders.



Little-known fact: Toni Kroos is known for meticulously cleaning his own white football boots, preferring to do it himself rather than relying on the kitman.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Singer and Songwriter Lola Young, 25 English singer-songwriter Lola Young cultivated her distinct, soulful voice from a young age in South London. Her career breakthrough arrived with the viral hit “Messy,” which topped charts, and she later received a Brit Award nomination for Rising Star. Young also notably covered "Together in Electric Dreams" for a John Lewis Christmas advert.



Little-known fact: Her great-aunt is Julia Donaldson, the acclaimed author of The Gruffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Actor and Author Graham Mctavish, 65 Scottish actor and author Graham McTavish is celebrated for his compelling performances in various fantasy and historical productions. Graham McTavish gained international recognition for his role as the dwarf Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy and later captivated audiences as Dougal MacKenzie in the Outlander series. He also co-authored the bestselling Clanlands book series and starred in the spin-off travel show.



Little-known fact: Graham McTavish once co-wrote and performed a two-man play about Vincent Van Gogh that was staged at the National Gallery.