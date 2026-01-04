Who Is Till Lindemann? Till Lindemann is a German singer-songwriter and poet, renowned for his theatrical stage performances and distinctive bass-baritone voice. He serves as the iconic frontman and lyricist for the Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein. Rammstein’s unique sound and provocative live shows propelled them into the public eye. Their international breakthrough with albums like “Sehnsucht” solidified his status in industrial metal.

Full Name Till Lindemann Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Net Worth $25 million Nationality German Education Sports School, Boarding School Father Werner Lindemann Mother Brigitte Lindemann Siblings Saskia Kids Nele Lindemann, Marie Louise

Early Life and Education Family life in Wendisch-Rambow, East Germany, shaped Till Lindemann, where his father, Werner Lindemann, was a respected poet and his mother, Brigitte, worked as a journalist.

He attended a sports school at SC Empor Rostock at age eleven and a boarding school from 1977 to 1980, initially pursuing a competitive swimming career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Till Lindemann’s personal life, including marriages to Marieke and Anja Koeseling, and a relationship with model Sophia Thomalla that ended in 2015. Lindemann has two daughters, Nele Lindemann with Marieke, and Marie Louise with Anja Koeseling, with whom he has maintained an involved fatherly role.

Career Highlights Till Lindemann is best known for his commanding presence as the lead vocalist of Rammstein, a band that has sold over 25 million records worldwide and achieved numerous platinum certifications. Beyond Rammstein, Lindemann launched his solo music project Lindemann, releasing albums like “Skills in Pills” and exploring diverse musical and artistic directions. He has also published three books of poetry and is a certified pyrotechnician, personally overseeing the intricate fire effects in Rammstein’s live shows.