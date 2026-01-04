Who Is Toni Kroos? Toni Kroos is a German former professional footballer, widely recognized for his exceptional vision and pinpoint precision passing as a central midfielder. He is celebrated as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, influencing play with remarkable control and distribution. Kroos’ breakout moment arrived with his senior debut for Bayern Munich in 2007 at just 17 years old, where he notably assisted two goals within 18 minutes as a substitute. This impressive introduction immediately showcased his immense talent and set the stage for an illustrious career.

Full Name Toni Kroos Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality German Education Evershagen School Father Roland Kroos Mother Britta Kroos Siblings Felix Kroos Kids Leon Kroos, Amelie Kroos, Fin Kroos

Early Life and Education Born in Greifswald, East Germany, Toni Kroos grew up immersed in a sports-focused family where his father, Roland Kroos, coached football. He began playing for local club Greifswalder SC before joining the youth team of Hansa Rostock, moving to Bayern Munich’s youth setup in 2006. Kroos attended Evershagen School, where his dedication to football often took precedence over academics. This early commitment to the sport foreshadowed his future professional success.

Notable Relationships Toni Kroos married his long-term girlfriend, Jessica Farber, in June 2015, after meeting her in Fuerteventura when he was 18. Their relationship has been a consistent presence throughout his high-profile career. The couple shares three children: sons Leon and Fin, and daughter Amelie. Jessica Farber is frequently seen supporting Kroos at matches alongside their children.

Career Highlights Toni Kroos’ club career is highlighted by an extraordinary collection of trophies, including a remarkable five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and one with Bayern Munich. He secured three Bundesliga titles and multiple DFB-Pokal trophies with Bayern. His international career saw him become a FIFA World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, where he was also recognized in the All-Star Team. Kroos earned a reputation as the “midfield metronome” for both club and country. Individually, Kroos was named the World’s Best Playmaker by the IFFHS in 2014 and clinched the Golden Ball at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.