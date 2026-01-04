Who Is Derrick Henry? Derrick Lamar Henry Jr. is an American professional football running back, known for his imposing style of play. Often called “King Henry,” he dominates opponents with a powerful, relentless approach to the game. His breakout moment arrived in 2020, when he became just the eighth NFL player to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. This historic achievement cemented his status as a premier back, earning him the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Full Name Derrick Lamar Henry Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Dating Adrianna Rivas Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Yulee High School, University of Alabama Father Derrick Henry Sr. Mother Stacy Veal Kids Valentina Allure Henry, Celine

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Yulee, Florida, Derrick Henry Jr. was primarily raised by his grandmother, Gladys, with whom he shared a close bond. His parents, Stacy Veal and Derrick Henry Sr., were teenagers when he was born. Henry attended Yulee High School, where he excelled in football, setting a national high school record for career rushing yards. He then played college football at the University of Alabama, graduating in May 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Notable Relationships Derrick Henry has been in a long-term relationship with Adrianna Rivas. She has often been seen supporting him at games and other public events. Henry and Rivas are parents to two daughters, Valentina Allure Henry, born in May 2020, and Celine, born in 2024.

Career Highlights Derrick Henry’s professional career is marked by several dominant seasons, including leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020. In 2020, he famously became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, earning the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Before his NFL success, Henry captivated college football, winning the prestigious 2015 Heisman Trophy. During his time at the University of Alabama, he also collected the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award, while helping his team secure the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship. To date, Henry has been a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a multiple-time All-Pro honoree, cementing his legacy as one of the most physically dominant running backs of his era.