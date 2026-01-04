Who Is Jaeden Martell? Jaeden Martell is an American actor known for his compelling and often understated performances. His work consistently brings depth to complex, youthful characters. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Bill Denbrough in the supernatural horror film It. This breakout role in 2017 showcased his ability to anchor major adaptations of Stephen King’s iconic works.

Full Name Jaeden Martell Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Elyza Joll Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean, German, English, French Canadian, Belgian, Irish, Scottish Education Local High School, Further Studies in Los Angeles Father Wes Lieberher Mother Angela Teresa Martell Siblings Sydney Lieberher, Jovi Rose Lieberher, Hayes Lieberher

Early Life and Education His early years were shaped in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, living with his mother, Angela Teresa Martell, while his father, Wes Lieberher, worked as an executive chef. The family relocated to Los Angeles when he was eight years old. Martell attended a local high school in Philadelphia for his early schooling, completing further studies after his move to Los Angeles. He began acting in commercials, discovering his passion for performing at age ten.

Notable Relationships Jaeden Martell maintains a relatively private personal life. He is currently dating Elyza Joll, having publicly confirmed their relationship in 2022. Earlier in his career, Martell was reportedly linked to dancer Lilia Buckingham and model Sateen Besson. He has no children.

Career Highlights Jaeden Martell gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Bill Denbrough in the Stephen King adaptations It in 2017 and It Chapter Two in 2019, leading an ensemble cast. These roles solidified his presence in the horror genre and earned him considerable critical acclaim. His versatility extended to the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob in 2020, where he delivered a nuanced performance as a reserved teenager accused of murder alongside Chris Evans. Martell also appeared in the star-studded mystery film Knives Out. For his performance in his debut feature film, St. Vincent, Martell received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer.