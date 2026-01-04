Who Is Charles Melton? Charles Michael Melton is an American actor known for transforming roles with understated depth. His magnetic screen presence captivates audiences across diverse genres. Melton gained widespread recognition playing Reggie Mantle on the CW series Riverdale. He earned critical acclaim for his nuanced performance in the drama May December.

Full Name Charles Michael Melton Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship with Camille Summer-Valli Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean American Education Kansas State University Father Phil Melton Mother Sukyong Melton Siblings Patricia Melton, Tammie Melton

Early Life and Education Born in Juneau, Alaska, Charles Michael Melton experienced a nomadic childhood. His military father, Phil Melton, led the family through various states and time in South Korea, while his mother, Sukyong Melton, shared their Korean heritage. They eventually settled in Manhattan, Kansas, where Melton graduated from Manhattan High School. He attended Kansas State University, playing collegiate football before shifting his focus to an acting career.

Notable Relationships Charles Michael Melton is currently in a relationship with French-Australian artist and director Camille Summer-Valli. They are expecting their first child, announced in January 2026. Earlier relationships for Melton include his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes and actress Chloe Bennet. He has previously kept his romantic life largely private.

Career Highlights Melton’s breakthrough performance in the drama May December earned him widespread critical acclaim. He garnered nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for his compelling portrayal. Beyond this, Melton gained significant recognition as Reggie Mantle in the popular CW series Riverdale, appearing in over 100 episodes. He also built an early career as a successful fashion model, working for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.