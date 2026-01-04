Who Is Coco Jones? Courtney Michaela Ann “Coco” Jones is an American singer-songwriter and actress, celebrated for her powerful R&B vocals and compelling screen presence. She has captivated audiences with her authentic artistry and vibrant personality. Jones’s breakout moment arrived with her starring role as Roxanne “Roxy” Andrews in the 2012 Disney Channel Original Movie Let It Shine. Her performance and musical contributions to the soundtrack resonated widely, establishing her as a multifaceted talent.

Full Name Courtney Michaela Ann “Coco” Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Father Mike Jones Mother Javonda Jones Siblings Mike Jones Jr., Aja Jones, Steven Jones

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Coco Jones’s early years in Lebanon, Tennessee, where she was raised by former NFL player Mike Jones and session vocalist Javonda Jones. Her mother’s musical abilities ignited Coco’s passion for singing at a very young age. She notably sang “America the Beautiful” at her kindergarten graduation and later met with Disney casting directors at age nine, setting the stage for her future in entertainment. While homeschooled, these early experiences naturally foreshadowed her dual career path.

Notable Relationships Currently, Coco Jones is engaged to professional basketball player Donovan Mitchell. The couple announced their engagement in July 2025 after dating for two years. Jones has no children and has largely maintained privacy regarding her romantic life, with her engagement to Mitchell marking a significant public milestone.

Career Highlights Coco Jones achieved a major career milestone by winning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her hit single “ICU” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The song also became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned platinum certification. Beyond music, she solidified her acting career with a starring role as Hilary Banks in the Peacock drama series Bel-Air, a critically acclaimed reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Her performance has garnered significant praise and expanded her fan base. To date, Jones has also collected a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award, further cementing her influence across both the music and television industries.