Who Is Lola Young? Lola Emily Mary Young is an English singer and songwriter known for her soulful vocals and raw, genre-blending artistry. She has consistently captivated audiences with emotionally charged performances and authentic lyrics. Her career trajectory shifted significantly when her single “Messy” went viral, topping charts and amassing hundreds of millions of streams. The track’s honest narrative resonated widely, cementing her status in contemporary music.

Full Name Lola Emily Mary Young Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Education The BRIT School Siblings Becky Young

Early Life and Education Lola Young grew up in Beckenham, South East London, in a home steeped in music, influenced by her Jamaican-Chinese father, a professional bass player, and her English mother. Her great-aunt is renowned author Julia Donaldson. She began piano, guitar, and singing lessons at age six, starting to write her own songs by eleven. Young later attended The BRIT School, a creative hub that significantly shaped her artistic development.

Notable Relationships Lola Young maintains a private stance regarding her personal life, with no widely publicized romantic relationships. She has no publicly known children or current partners, keeping her focus on her burgeoning music career.

Career Highlights Lola Young achieved global recognition with her single “Messy,” which soared to number one on the UK Singles Chart and topped charts in multiple countries. The track accumulated over 300 million Spotify streams, becoming a viral sensation. Earlier, she gained significant attention for her evocative cover of “Together in Electric Dreams,” which soundtracked the John Lewis Christmas advert. She has also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Graham Norton Show, expanding her reach. Young received a Brit Award nomination for Rising Star and was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30, affirming her impact in the music industry.