Happy birthday to Maluma , Will Poulter , and Ariel Winter ! January 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Rapper Maluma, 32 Blending reggaeton with Latin pop, Colombian singer and actor Maluma has captivated global audiences with his charismatic performances. His albums consistently top charts, known for hit singles like “Felices los 4” and dynamic collaborations, while also venturing into fashion and acting.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Maluma played football for eight years in the junior divisions of Atlético Nacional and La Equidad.

RELATED:

#2 Actor Will Poulter, 33 With a commanding presence on screen, British actor Will Poulter is renowned for his dynamic character portrayals across film and television. He garnered critical praise for his work in the series Dopesick and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, demonstrating his impressive range.



Little-known fact: He was diagnosed with dyslexia and developmental coordination disorder during his school years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actress Ariel Winter, 28 An American actress and voice actress, Ariel Winter Workman rose to prominence portraying Alex Dunphy in the long-running sitcom Modern Family. Her work on the show earned her and her costars multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for ensemble performance. She is also widely recognized for voicing Princess Sofia in the animated series Sofia the First.



Little-known fact: Ariel Winter holds a purple belt in Taekwondo, demonstrating a surprising dedication to martial arts.

#4 Basketball Player Payton Pritchard, 28 American professional basketball player Payton Pritchard rose to prominence through his standout collegiate career at the University Of Oregon. He is best known for his pivotal role in the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship.



Little-known fact: Before school each morning, Pritchard would wake at 5:30 a.m. to dribble a weighted basketball in his garage, sometimes until his hands bled.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actor Yoo Seon-Ho, 24 Known for his dynamic presence, South Korean actor and singer Yoo Seon-ho first rose to fame on the reality competition Produce 101 Season 2. He has since become a versatile entertainer, captivating audiences through both his music and acting. His notable television work includes the series Under the Queen's Umbrella and being a regular on the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night.



Little-known fact: Yoo Seon-ho was the captain of his middle school basketball team.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Footballer Abel Ruiz, 26 Known for his impressive goal-scoring ability, Spanish professional footballer Abel Ruiz made an early impact in youth tournaments. He achieved an Olympic Gold Medal with the Spanish national team at the 2024 Paris Games, building on his success as a UEFA European Under-17 Champion.



Little-known fact: Abel Ruiz Ortega became the top goalscorer in the history of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship with eight goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Tennis Player Lin Zhu, 32 The Chinese professional tennis player Lin Zhu, born in Wuxi, China, is celebrated for her powerful forehand and aggressive approach on the court. Lin Zhu's career-high singles ranking of world No. 31 reflects her dedication and consistent performance on the WTA Tour, securing her place among the sport’s elite.



Little-known fact: If she were not a professional tennis player, Lin Zhu would likely pursue a career in the travel industry, following in her mother’s footsteps.

#8 Footballer Sergio Araujo, 34 An Argentine professional footballer, Sergio Araujo is recognized for his impactful performances as a forward across several European leagues. Araujo's career highlights include securing La Liga promotion with Las Palmas and winning the Greek Super League title with AEK Athens.

He is currently playing for Cerro Porteño in the Paraguayan Primera División.



Little-known fact: Sergio Araujo is affectionately known by the nickname "El Chino" among fans and teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Basketball Player Alan Williams, 33 Renowned for his compelling character work, British actor and playwright Alan Williams brings depth to complex roles. Among his notable achievements, Williams is celebrated for his impactful portrayal of KGB Chairman Viktor Charkov in the miniseries Chernobyl and for his acclaimed "Cockroach Trilogy."



Little-known fact: Alan Williams lived in Canada for several years, becoming a playwright in residence at the Tarragon Theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Ice Hockey Player Carl Klingberg, 35 A tenacious Swedish professional ice hockey forward, Carl Klingberg made his NHL debut with the Atlanta Thrashers. He is best known for winning a World Championship Gold Medal and representing Sweden in international tournaments. Klingberg continues to play professionally in Europe.



Little-known fact: Carl Klingberg was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009 and later played for the Winnipeg Jets, appearing in 12 total NHL games.