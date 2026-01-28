Who Is Maluma? Maluma is a Colombian singer, rapper, and actor known for his blend of reggaeton and Latin pop. His vibrant stage presence and polished urban rhythms have captivated a global audience. His album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy marked his commercial breakthrough in 2015, topping the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. This success established him as a major force in Latin music, leading to sold-out international tours.

Full Name Maluma Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Dating Susana Gómez Net Worth $30 million Nationality Colombian Education Hontanares School Father Luis Fernando Londoño Mother Marlli Arias Siblings Manuela Londoño Arias Kids Paris

Early Life and Education Maluma, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, grew up in Medellín, Colombia, the son of Luis Fernando Londoño and Marlli Arias. His childhood involved a keen interest in music and football, with his family nurturing his early talents. He attended Hontanares School in El Retiro, where his musical passion truly blossomed. At age fifteen, he composed a song that impressed producers, guiding his path into the music industry.

Notable Relationships Maluma has been involved in several public relationships, including American model Natalia Barulich from 2017 to 2019. His romantic life has often garnered significant media attention. More recently, he welcomed a daughter named Paris with his current partner, Susana Gómez, in March 2024. The couple has publicly shared their joy about expanding their family.

Career Highlights Maluma’s album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, marking a significant commercial success. He then collected a Latin Grammy Award for his 2018 album F.A.M.E.. Beyond music, Maluma expanded his brand by collaborating with French luxury house Balmain on a menswear collection in 2021. He also launched his own clothing line, Royalty by Maluma, in early 2022. His numerous chart-topping singles and high-profile collaborations with artists like Shakira and Madonna cemented his status as a global Latin music icon. He has also received an MTV Video Music Award and Latin American Music Awards.